Court remands ex Gov Aliyu, CoS in prison

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

A Minna High Court 11 yesterday remanded ex Govenor Babangida Aliyu and his Chief of Staff Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko in prison.

The court reserved ruling till Wednesday 3rd May 2017 either to grant bail to the former governor of Niger state Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu who is standing a six charges on fraud cases by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC complained of lack of facilities in Minna and therefore urged the court to remind him in the prison hence they were reminded in Minna medium prison until the hearing of the bail application.

The former governor and his former Commissioner and Chief of Staff Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko appeared on six count charges of breach of trust by diverting to personal accounts funds belonging to the state government to the sum over five billion naira.

Embattled Babangida Aliyu and Nasko were ushered into the court room at about 8.40am by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) led by the commission’s lead counsel, Gbolahon Latona and three other lawyers.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them by the presiding judge, Justice Aliyu Mayaki who have slated 16th June 2017 to commenced hearing of the case.

The court however stood down for 30 minutes at the start of the case to enable counsels of the parties involved in the case compare notes on oral application made by EFCC to amend its original charges.

On resumption of proceedings, the legal teams to the first and second accused persons, Ayodele Oladeji and Mamman Osuman did not object to the amended charges.

The first count charge accused Aliyu and Umar of committing illegal act of criminal breach of trust in 2015 contrary to section 97 of criminal code.

The second count charge of withdrawal of the sum of N540m from zenith bank account No. 1012424374 for personal use contrary to section 111 of penal code and punishable under section 104 of the penal code was for the former governor only.

Also the former governor was alone in the third count charge of dishonestly converted to personal use over N1.725 billion belong to Niger state government into personal use from zenith bank contrary to section 311 of penal code and punishable under section 304.

Consequently, the fourth count charge of dishonestly converting to personal use the proceeds from the sale of Niger government shares in the power plant amounting to N1.900bn involved both accused persons while the fifth and sixth counts bothered on using ecological funds of N800m and another amount of N432m were also for both accused persons.