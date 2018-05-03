Court remands Melaye, 2 others

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

A Lokoja Senior Magistrate Court 11 today ordered that Senator

Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate be remanded along

with two others in police custody till 11th of June, 2018.

Melaye who was brought to court in hospital stretcher, was slammed with seven

– count charge that bordered on illegal possession of prohibited

firearms, criminal

conspiracy and illegal transfer of firearms among others.

When the charge sheet was read, the prosecution counsel, Alex Izinyon

while citing relevant laws, posited that the allegations levelled against the

accused persons were too weighty and not ordinarily bailable.

He therefore prayed the court to remand Senator Dino Melaye at the prison

custody while the two accused persons who implicated Melaye, Kabiru

Seidu aka Osama and Nuhu Salisu aka Small be remanded in police

custody

But Melaye’s Counsel, Mike Ezekhome while objecting to the prayer of the

prosecution, moved for Melaye’s bail, insisting that the offences

which his client is being charged are bailable

He also presented two medical reports from the National Hospital, Abuja, proving

that Melaye is bedridden owing to a spinal cord injury he sustained.

He equally assured that his client cannot jump bail, stressing that as a vocal senator of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria, he could not have jumped bail.

Ezekhome also pleaded with the trial judge to consider the

bail application, saying his client has been with the police since

the 24th of April, this year

and was released on bail on Wednesday by an Abuja Magistrate Court, only to

be re-arrested by the police adding his client should be for prosecution

and not persecution.

But the prosecution counsel, Alex Izinyon swiftly objected the bail

application, saying Melaye had earlier escaped from a lawful police custody

and that for the counsel to say he was a vocal Senator “means he is

influential and can move and unmoved anything”

.

At the middle of the trial, Melaye suddenly woke up from the stretcher and

looked around the court , and minutes later the doctor that led a medical

team to the court rushed to him and supplied him an inhaler.

The trial judge, Senior Magistrate Sulyman Abdullah in his ruling,

declined to exercise his discretion in favour of Senator Melaye, and

subsequently refused the oral application for bail.

He therefore ordered that all the three accused persons be remanded

in police custody while Melaye should be allowed access to his

medication.

He subsequently adjourned the case to the 11th of June, this year for mention.