Court seals Michael Okpara varsity over tax fraud

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia, was on Tuesday sealed, following an order of an Umuahia High Court for failure to remit tax deductions from members of staff of the university.

The order, which was signed by Justice Kelvin Wosu, was obtained by the state Board of Internal Revenue over the non-remittance of N120,751,998 tax by the management of the institution.

News Agency of Nigeria learnt that a court bailiff, accompanied by BIR officials and security operatives, sealed up the university gate in the early hours of the day.

The development disrupted academic activities in the institution as both students and workers could not gain access to the campus from the main gate.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mrs. Adanma Odefa, confirmed the incident to NAN in a telephone interview.

Odefa, however, said that the university management met with the BIR officials and “they have sorted out the issue and the place has been unsealed.”

The court order read in part “that the university has been owing the BIR the sum of N120,751,998 which became due to the board and the institution has refused to remit within the time limited by the demand notice.”

In a related development, the court also sealed a popular event centre, called Wonder Land, located on the outskirts of Umuahia metropolis.

The facility, which is owned by Sen. Chris Adighije, was also sealed for alleged tax default to the tune of more than N7 million.(NAN)