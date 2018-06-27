CP tasks newly promoted officers on best practices

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr Austin Iwar has challenged the newly promoted police officers of the command to exhibit integrity and refuse to allow religion, ethnic, political or personal feelings or other considerations to influence their decisions.

He stated this at the decoration ceremony of 32 senior officers of the Command in Kaduna yesterday.

Iwar added that the officers’ attributes should consist of impartiality, honesty and incorruptibility as they discharge their responsibility.

He informed the new officers that elevation comes at a time when the Force is faced with diverse challenges occasioned by new crime dimension and increasing sophistication in crime.

“It is therefore expected that your elevation will bring on board fresh ideas, skills and impetus to serve our people better. It is expected that as you occupy this new positions, you will redouble your effort in the discharge of your responsibilities to make our communities safer, and sustain the confidence of the public in the Police to protect them.

“You must have thorough understanding and knowledge of the laws, Police Orders and instructions necessary for meticulous performance of your duties. You must exhibit courtesy, forbearance, patience, tolerant and control your temper in trying situations.

“The Force expects that you will initiate and develop new strategies to deal with and eliminate area of responsibility and the State at large.

“On my part and the State Police Command Management Team, we will always be available to guide you along the way and therefore, feel free to seek our counsel at any time, as our doors are open at all times for you,” he said.