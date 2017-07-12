Creation of Police Trust Fund excites IGP

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idriss has applauded the House of Representatives move to establish the Police Reform Trust Fund Special that will help in provision of security infrastructure and their welfare.

Speaking at a one public hearing, organised by the House committee on police Affairs, the IGP observed that previous efforts to reform and reposition Nigeria Police since 2008 and Parry Osayande committee and the M. D Yusuf Reform Committee in 2008 which recommended N2.8 trillion (for five years) to lift the Nigeria Police did not materialized.

“This sum translates to N560 billion annually. Compare this to the N16.1 billion allocated to police in 2016 for capital development which only N10 billion was released.

He lamented that out of the total sum of N1,164,405,193,431 proposed for capital expenditure by the Police between 2012 and 2016, N64,999,567,375 was appropriated out of which N40,474,332,673 was cash-backed, leaving a balance of N24,552,234,702 yet to be released till date.

According to him, from the estimated sum of N19.9 billion required for fueling of 14,306 vehicles including 3,115 motorcycles nationwide, only N809 million was released; out of N7.04 billion required for maintenance of vehicles only N486 million was released while out of N14.5 billion required for uniforms and accoutrement (kits), only N1 billion was released.

He added that the Police requires N700 billion for rehabilitation of existing barracks/quarters; N200 billion for local travels and transport; N1.133 trillion yearly for procurement of arms and ammunitions, purchase of new vehicles, gun boats, helicopters and other technological needs as well as N200 billion for installation of CCTV cameras, database and video cameras in all police stations across the country as required by Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 to build a functional crime laboratories and other investigative aids.

Speaking earlier, chairman of the committee, Rep Haliru Jika (APC Bauchi), noted that the Nigeria Police is overstressed in all ramifications due to the fact that it has only 300,000 officers and men manning 180 million people.

This ratio, according to him, is far below the United Nations recommendation of 1-400 police-population ratios.

On his part, Ayuba Wabba, President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who acknowledged that the ability of Nigeria Police to effectively discharge its functions is weakened by the lack of adequate resources provisioning over the years, expressed support for any policy or law aimed at obviating various challenge s facing the agency.

While declaring the public hearing on the bills open, Speaker Yakubu Dogara who was represented by Repb Leo Ogor, noted that the public hearing was in tandem with the provision of the Nigerian Constitution

He explained that the proposed amendment of the Explosive Act became necessary as a result of the current insecurity challenges facing the country.

Dogara who noted that the bill on establishment of the Police Trust Fund was long desired by Nigerians will operate for six years and provide for training and improve welfare of Nigerian police and officers.