Criminal justice act: NBA takes sensitization campaign to Kano, Jigawa

By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has taken its sensitization campaign programme, on the implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 (ACJA) to Kano and Jigawa states.

This was contained in a press statement made available to jouirnalists, by the association’s 1st Vice-President, Caleb Dajan Esq., who represented the NBA President Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN.

According to the statement, Danjan stressed the importance of the ACJA in the Criminal Justice System.

He further added that it is the Association’s desire that at the end of the day, the aim of the workshop will not only be achieved but contributions made will lead to a smooth implementation of the Act in Kano State and Jigawa State.

The NBA-MAC ARTHUR project team appreciated the presence of officers of various security agencies, who are also key partners in the administration of criminal justice.

He later inaugurated the nine member state committee assigned with state level tasks to build partnership and work in collaboration with key stakeholders working in the area of domesticating and implementing the ACJA 2015. The Project Coordinator, Muritala Abdul-Rasheed Esq, gave the project overview.

He noted that, the uniform adoption of the ACJA in all 36 States of the Federation has been hindered by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which vests the States Houses of Assembly with the power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the State among other legislative provisions.

“The NBA identified the need to promote and advocate for the domestication and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 across 28 States in Nigeria with the theme; Promoting the Domestication and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Legislation across Nigeria.”

He added that, the ACJA is geared towards ensuring that the system of administration of criminal justice in Nigeria promotes efficient management of all criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, and protection of the rights and interests of the suspects and the victim of crime.

“The ACJA will fall short of its potential, if it only remains a federal law. “In view of the need for uniformity, clarity, and better administration of justice throughout the country, it is essential for States to adopt this Law,” he stressed.

He urge Jigawa state to join other states in the country in the passage of the ACJA bill to law.

He concluded by assuring participants and all stakeholders concerned that the NBA-MacArthur project will intensify its effort on advocacy, training and retraining of judicial officers, lawyers and other stakeholders in the justice sector in Jigawa State, on the innovation introduced by the ACJA through its institute of Continue Legal Education (ICLE) with a view to making them friendlier with the users of the institutions of justice and consumers of legal services.

Some states are yet to adopt the ACJA as their procedural law for the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria.