Crisis in APC normal in politics – Osinbajo

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the prevailing crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was only normal in politics.

Osinbajo in a statement made available to newsmen by his Spokesman, Laolu Akande, however assured that the crises would be resolved with the party coming out stronger.

There have dissentions among critical stakeholders of the party with a bloc, known as the new PDP, which was part of the legacy parties that formed the APC ahead of the 2015 general election led by Alhaji Kawu Baraje threatening to pull out of the party if their grouses are not addressed.

There have also been dissentions among members at the state and ward levels following the conduct big the party:s ward and local government congresses.

Responding to the development, Osinbajo said “In politics, as you know, there will always be tensions. But the party is strong and the leadership and membership of the party are committed to ensuring that the party remains strong and continues to offer the hope and promise it has always offered and given to the people. I think a lot of the issues will be resolved as we go along. This is the normal order of things; there will be some disagreements, there will be those who may feel that they need certain preferences or certain things which may not have been done earlier on. I don’t think there is any major problem.”

Speaking about the inauguration of the new Sierra Leonian President, Maada Bio, which he graced in Freetown, Osinbajo said “It is a great celebration of democracy; the transition has been a peaceful one from one civilian president to another. Again, it signals hope for the people of Sierra Leone. President Maada Bio is a consummate technocrat.

“Sierra Leone and Nigeria have a long history. Most recently, if you recall, Nigerian troops gave their lives here in Sierra Leone defending the territorial integrity of Sierra Leone, the people and the country. President Bio repeated this in my conversation with him, and said how grateful he was. We have maintained a very good relationship, I believe that relationship will continue,” He stressed.