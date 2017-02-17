Crisis rock Bauchi Miyetti Allah, secretary suspended

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama , Bauchi

Crisis has engulfed the leadership of Bauchi state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, just as the secretary was removed and suspended from the association over misconduct and disobedience to the leadership.

This was contained in a press statement issued and jointly signed by the Association’s Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, Legal Adviser, Barrister M Adamu and Public Relations Officer, Kabiru Yusuf Adamu made available to newsmen in Bauchi yesterday,

The statement said, the removed secretary, Mallam Sadiq Ibrahim Ahmed was found wanting and causing disaffection among members of the association by going round dispatching a purported latter of suspension of the state chapter chairman, Abdullahi Abubakar.

According to the statement, this contravenes and disregards the provision of the constitution as enshrined under section 22 Rule 3 1 b and c

The purported statement said that the nullification of all the appointments of caretaker committees made in the state by some few disgruntled elements in the EXCO of the association was maliciously made by the secretary.

The statement said same have been conveyed to the national headquarters of the association for final decision.

It, however, warned the general public not to relate with him in connection to the affairs of MACBAN.