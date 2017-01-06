Critics of Kano light rail project are enemies of the state- Ganduje

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu,Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lambasted those condemning the proposed light-rail project of his administration, describing them as enemies of Kano state who are bent on pulling down his government.

Ganduje who just returned from China where he struck a deal with the Chinese Government on the light rail project, was responding to questions from journalists in Government House Kano yesterday.

The governor also constituted a 13-man Implementation committee on the light rail project headed by an industralist, Alhaji Isyaku Umar Tofa who is the District Head of Tofa Local Government Area.

Ganduje’s reaction is coming against the backdrop of a series of criticism from a political group known as the Kwankwassiyya Movement loyal to immediate-past governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, describing the project as a misplaced priority that will not benefit the state.

Apparently referring to Kwankwaso’s surrogates, Ganduje said: “So, for those doubting Thomases, for those day-dreamers, for those distracters, for those liars, for those ignorant people, for those political vandals who are anti-development of Kano state, we will like to inform them that this project is a project that will make Kano a mega-city.”

The governor said that his government will not succumb to any intimidation from any quarters who are bent on circumventing his good policies that would better the life of the good people of Kano state.

He added that: “We visited the headquarters, we inspected some of their projects in China and also we have seen that they are they are the contractors that are doing the light-rail project in Saudi Arabia and we have even entered the trail which they built the rail from Tianjin to the headquarters in China with a very high speed; but the one in the city here in Kano will not be on that high speed because we can not do high speed within the city.

“We can only do high speed from one city to another like Lagos to Kano. We held meeting with three banks—the Bank of China, China Development Bank and China Import and Export Bank. We held meeting with these three banks; and right now, the three banks are competing in giving us proposals.

“We also held meeting with the China Sure, an Ensuring outfit of the Chinese government which will coordinate the loan, and of course, the bank is expected to give 85 per cent of the total cost which is $1.8 billion and Kano state government is to give 15 per cent. We are negotiating on the interest, but from the look of things, the interest will not be more than three per cent, unlike in Nigeria where the interest is not below 15 per cent.

“Also, the repayment period is up to 15 years; and when we calculated, then we concluded that from our increase in the Internally Generated Revenue we will be able to pay the 15 per cent and also the repayment period will start after the completion of the project, after the rolling stock is already on the ground, after the people and passengers will start enjoying and the revenue will start coming in—that is when the payment will begin and from the calculation of experts, the light-rail project will pay itself in the long run.

“And after payment, then the whole infrastructure will become a huge asset to Kano state government and Kano state government will continue to get revenue from the rail system; and only God knows when the revenue collection from the rail project will finish. By the grace of God, it will continue for a very long time and forever.”