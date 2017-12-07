CSOs, media garner support for constitutional amendment

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed Lafia

Coalition of Civil Society Organizations and media practitioners in Nasarawa state in collaboration with Centre for Women, Youth and Community Action yesterday called on relevant stakeholders in the state to support the review of some relevant sections of the 1999 constitutional amendment process by the National Assembly.

Declaring a workshop open at the NACWYCA Centre Shendam Road Lafia the state capital, the federal team leader of Engage Citizens Pillar ECP, Mr. Rommy Mom said that the aim of the workshop was to sensitize relevant stakeholders in the state on the need to support the proposed twenty one (21) bills seeking for the amendment of different sections of the constitutions which has been passed and awaiting transmission to state house of assembly for their approval.

According to him “The aim of this program is to create awareness on the significance of the constitution amendment to the citizens of this country. We call on the Nasarawa state assembly and other relevant stakeholders to give express support to the review”.

He added that for each item/clause to be successfully amended, it will requires a simple majority at least 24 out of the 36 state houses of assembly; stressed that the state house of assembly has the constitutional mandate to vote on the amendments.

The coalition also adopted the amendment of Distributable Account (joint Account Allocation committee, JAAC), local government funding and administration, Financial autonomy of state legislature,

presidential assent on bills, members of the council of states, separation of the office of the Accountant General of the federation with that Accountant General of the federal government others are First line charge for the office of the Auditor general of the federation and states, Authorization of expenditure before budget passage, Time frame for submission of names of ministerial and commissioner nominees with their duties, Restriction of the tenure of the President and Governor, Procedures of overriding presidential veto in constitutional amendment, Authorization of expenditure time frame work for laying appropriation bill as well as Conduct of bye-elections and power to de-register political parties, Independent candidacy,

Determination of Pre-election matters, Reduction of age for election, Judiciary bill to further strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice and Investment and securities tribunal but rejected the adoption of immunity for legislators for acts in the course of duty.

The coalition also appealed to traditional institutions, political parties, religious leaders, wives of legislators, union bodies, academia, state assembly and the media in the state to join hands and support for the passage of the bill.