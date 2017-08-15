Cultural diversity bridge to Nigeria’s unity-Utomi

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Amid calls for restructuring and agitation by different interest groups in some parts of the country, a professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi has identified cultural diversity as a bridge to Nigeria’s unity.

Utomi spoke in Iyamho, while delivering a lecture titled “Entrepreneurship” as part of activities to mark the maiden edition of the students Cultural Week at Edo University, Iyamho.

He advised the students to know why they are at the university and encouraged them to be exposed to learning that would help them to live better lives.

Also speaking, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Emmanuel Aluyor said the students Cultural Week was put together for the students to interact with the school’s management and to receive lectures from other stakeholders in the society.

“We are partners putting blocks upon blocks in an ordered setting, just like in a building site or in a production line to achieve beautiful products that all can be proud of, “he said.