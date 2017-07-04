Culture to replace oil as Nigeria’s main revenue – DG NCAC

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has said that culture is capable of replacing crude oil as Nigeria’s main source of revenue.

The DG who made the disclosure during an interactive session in Abuja yesterday, noted that the council was set to empower the industry to move to the next level of business which can generate sources of revenue to contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Culture is the Nigerian new oil for generating revenue in both national, states and local governments”, he said.

According to Runsewa, “We can use our culture to improve our economy, just like 17 countries in the world rely on culture, there is a content of development when we use our culture. Culture is a palm oil for everyone to see, culture is a strong tool to change a nation, our culture is our pride; oil is good but our culture is better “.

Meanwhile, the council boss reiterated that culture has played a vital roles in past and we cannot said we want to break- up as nation as some people are agitating” if our culture is right the agitations would not be there.