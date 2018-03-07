Culture veritable tool for peace, unity -NICO boss

Share This





















By Paul Efiong Abuja

The Acting Executive Secretary, National Institute for Cultural Orientation(NIPCO) Louis Eriomala has identified culture as a strategic tool for peace, unity and national integration.

Eriomala stated this yesterday in his welcome remarks during Children’s Cultural Extravanganza organised by his office to awaken students interest in Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

NIPCO boss further reminded students on the need to value their culture even as he disclosed that such could be a positive for to achieving unity in diversity among all ethnic groups and regions in the country,

In an interview shortly after the event, the Director Federal Capital Territory, FCT Art and Culture, Mr. Danguma Kujambo urged parents to always inculcate Nigerian culture into their children adding that proper ways of life and manner should start from home.

He lamented that most Nigerian students especially those living in the cities have abandoned their mother tongue thereby adopting foreign language as their own, a step he said could spelt doom for the nation.

Different speakers at the event advocated for the use of Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage as a tool for solving our peculiar challenges.