Customs papers, certificate scandal: Saraki, Melaye under probe in Senate

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The senate has ordered a probe into allegation of seizure by Customs of an exotic Range Rover Jeep worth N298 million, belonging to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki which he imported without the requisite customs duty papers.

Also to be probe are allegations of certificate forgery leveled against the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT),Senator Dino Melaye.

The deposed Senate leader, Ali Ndume, had yesterday accused the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of subjecting the Comptroller General (CG) of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, to ridicule in the Senate over the issue of uniform because the Customs CG seized the exotic Range Rover Jeep worth N298 million, belonging to the Senate President, which he imported without the requisite customs duty papers.

Rising from Senate Standing Order 14 and 15, which deals with the privileges of senators, Ndume flaunted newspaper publications and documents he printed through an online news media, to argue that the Senate was unsuspectingly hoodwinked into subjecting the CG of Customs to abuse because of personal issues which the Senate President had with the CG.

He said the insistence that the CG customs must wear the official uniform before addressing the Senate is an antithesis to the important issue of averting the hardship which the current vehicle duty policy of the Customs Service will inflict on Nigerians.

To this end, he said the senate should leave out the issue of uniform and deal with the vehicle duty policy of the Nigerian customs service based on merits, to prevent the hardship it may cause Nigerians.

Speaking further, the ex senate leader alleged that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dino Melaye, who is also an arrow head in the Customs’ CG travail in Senate, lacked the necessary credentials to be a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ndume, who cited past cases of certificate scandals against past lawmakers in the National Assembly, especially that which affected the former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Aminu Bello Masari, and Dimeju Bankole, as well as Sadiq Buhari, demanded that the new certificate scandals against Dino Melaye be investigated by the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

In his ruling, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the senate plenary of yesterday because Saraki was facing corruption trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), told Ndume to lay the allegedly incriminating documents against Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye before the Senate.

He therefore referred the matter to the Senate committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate it and report back to the Senate at plenary in four weeks time for the lawmakers to know which step to take next.

Reports had it that the said Jeep imported by the senate president was seized by the Customs due to failure of the Dr. Saraki to pay the required import duty of N72million on the alleged bullet proof Jeep worth N298 million.

However, Saraki has refuted the allegations.

The senate president who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, stated that the allegation raised yesterday by Senator Ali Ndume linking him to the importation of vehicle lacks basis as it was outright falsehood.

In a press statement, Olaniyonu said from the facts and documents about the seized vehicle, it is obvious that the Senate President has nothing to do with the importation of any vehicle.

“A supplier was engaged by the Senate to supply a vehicle. While transferring the vehicle between Lagos and Abuja, it was impounded by the Customs. We believe that is an issue between the supplier and the Customs because the Senate has not taken delivery. So, why is somebody trying to drag in the name of Saraki into the issue.

“The documents on the vehicle are there for the general public to view and make their conclusions. Now, that the matter has been referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, all the facts will be out”, Olaniyonu stated.

Similarly, Senator Melaye in his own reaction to the allegation, said he was more than ready to face the committee and put the online medium to shame.