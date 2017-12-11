Customs seizes 55 elephant tusks worth millions in Taraba

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Adamawa/Taraba Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has seized 55 calibre of Elephant tusks worth millions of Naira along Cameroon boarder in Taraba state.

The command said it also generated revenue of N145. 03 million from January to November.

Area Comptroller in the charge of the command, ,Mr. Adetoye Francis made this known while reviewing activities of his command in the outgoing year(2017)in Yola at the weekend.

“On November 20th, 2017,the command anti-smuggling team successfully seized 55 huge size Elephant tusks being smuggled in to Nigeria from a neighboring country,”. Adetoye explained.

Francis said that the command also made 43 seizures amounting to a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N119.7 million.

Francis said the seized items included smuggled rice, vehicles, textiles and soap.

“The special focus on seizure of rice is to reinforce the Federal Government commitment to encouraging local production of rice, promote employment and stop dumping, among others.”

The comptroller warned smugglers in the Border States to stop in their own interest as the service under the present leadership of its Comptroller General Hameed Ali has zero tolerance for smuggling.