Customs under fire over illegal seizure of cars, other items

By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The House of Representatives yesterday ordered the house committee on Customs to investigate the activities of the personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service as it relates to illegal seizure of cars, shoes and textile material in Kano State.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Hon Aliyu Sani Madaki (Kano)who noted that the illegal activities of custom officers is capable of retarding the economical growth of Kano State and Nigeria at large.

The house also ordered the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service to direct the personnel of the Custom Service to stop the illegal seizure.

Madaki while expressing his concern, that custom officers recently embarked on illegal seizure of cars even in cars stands in the name of custom duties.

He said that “the personnel of custom seized shoes that were bought from Aba markets in their way to Kano markets and vice – versa”

“What is happening is that so many traders in Kano have been pushed out of market because of the action and inaction of the Nigerian Customs Service, custom officials should check what comes in to the country “

“When big business men are bringing in containers of goods into the country from other countries, it shouldn’t be the middle men who are buying and selling within the country that should be charged exorbitantly”.