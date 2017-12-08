Damishi Sango, ex-Sports minister kidnapped

Share This





















“They were on their way from Jos to Abuja on Wednesday evening when the kidnappers abducted them,” he said.

He said that the Plateau Police Command had reached out to the Kaduna Command on the matter.

“The spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command has told me that the Commissioner there has ordered ordered his men to comb everywhere to rescue them,” he said.

He said that the Plateau Command was working in synergy with the Kaduna office to rescue the victims and possibly arrest those behind the incident.

Tyopev urged members of the public with any useful information to contact the Kaduna or Plateau formation.

A family member, Mr Jonathan Mapis, who spoke on the issue, said that the victims were abducted “around 5.30 p.m.”

“Sango and his entourage were on their way to Abuja for the Saturday PDP National Convention when the abductees got them. “He left home around 4 p.m. for Abuja, but at about 6 p.m., when someone called one of the persons Sango traveled with, a policemen picked the call and told him (caller) that they found the phone in a vehicle abandoned on the road.

“Apparently, the kidnappers took them to an unknown destination and left the vehicle just by the road side,” he said.

Mapis, however, said that no one had contacted the family so far.

“We are actually anxious for their (kidnappers) call. We want to know if they (abductees) are alive and in good condition. We are just so worried and confused,” he said. He urged security agencies to intensify efforts to ascertain the fate of the victims and rescue them.

PDP Deputy Chairman in Plateau Amos Gombi, who also confirmed the incident, said that Sango and his team were abducted on their way to Abuja.

“We have not heard anything since they were abducted; all we know is that the vehicle in which they traveled is now at the police station,” he said.