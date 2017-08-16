Dankwambo sponsored anti-Buhari protest in Abuja-APC

Share This





















• No, it’s not true – Gombe gov.

• As Charly Boy escapes lynching

From David Hassan, Gombe

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State yesterday revealed that Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has used state resources in sponsoring the anti-Buhari protest in Abuja.According to the Interim State Secretary of the Party, Kassim Bello Maigari, in an interview with journalists, said Governor Dankwambo showed his desperation and overzealousness for the Presidency when he along with former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko sponsored a protest in Abuja against ailing President Mohammadu Buhari.In his words, “I will not call it allegation because the protesters have confirmed that they were being paid to do the protest against President Buhari even with the fact that the President has not breached the Nigerian Constitution. This clearly shows that their ‘mumu don start’.It was recently alleged that Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State who allegedly has his eyes on the presidency and former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko paid protesters N300 million to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if his ailing health cannot allow him preside over the affairs of the country.But the Gombe APC in reaction to their governor’s alleged action, described the action as unpatriotic and lacking focus. • Kassim Bello said Governor Dankwambo should rather focus himself with developing Gombe State which has been a headache for him since assuming office over six years ago rather than aiming a higher position when he couldn’t do much with a lower position.He said it was unfortunate that rather than using the Paris Club refunds recently released to the State Governors to complete many uncompleted projects in the State, payment of pensioner and providing water to Gombe which his administration has returned the state to the past with scarcity of water among many begging demands.“Governor Dankwambo has forgotten that health and wellness belongs to God, many healthy persons have passed on since President Buhari was bedridden. We have now seen that he is among those that wish Buhari dead and that is why he has never mobilized prayers in the State for President Buhari’s recovery”, the interim Secretary alleged.Meanehile, in a swift reaction yesterday, Nigerian Youths under the auspices of Northern Youths Emancipation Vanguards (NYEV) has referred to the news linking Gov. Dankwambo with the sponsorship of the ongoing protest demanding ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to either return or resign as a political handicraft of some disgruntle elements, lending credence to the suspicion that the story was a crude hatchet job meant to satisfy the whims and caprices of certain shadowy paymasters of the concocted and fictitious civil society organization Centre for Truth and Justice (CTJ) and its affiliated organs. According to the group National President, Comrade David J. Joshua during a news brief in Abuja, “our attention has been drawn to a news making a round in some media platforms that Gov. Mimiko and Gov. Dankwambo were behind the protest against the Buhari led administration and while we take it as myopic and laughable efforts by some political bellyaching elements out to smear the image of the duo, I categorically condemned this mischievous allegation in its totality. “This is one of the most irresponsible, pedestrian and cheap allegation ever made. Anywhere an allegation is made, the question of motive becomes pertinent. Now, is there anything that Dankwambo, or even Mimiko, stand to benefit by sponsoring a so-called anti-Buhari protests? The answer is a resounding NO. Dankwambo is busy providing selfless governance to the good people of Gombe, and all that anyone in doubt as to how the man has totally transformed Gombe with the unprecedented achievements he has recorded is to go to the state and see for one’s self. A leader busy discharging his mandate does not even have the luxury of according full time for himself, not to talk of engaging in needless mischief. In many occasions, despite being in opposition party, Dankwambo has been lending his vast experience to the Buhari led administration in various committees. • “If I were the sponsor of the so-called CSO engaged in this sabre-rattling, I will ask for full refund of all the money paid to them. It was too elementary as an exercise, totally bereft of the slightest smarting of intellect. The writers should by now be feeling ashamed of themselves because this is one falsehood lacking even in the most minimum modicum of decency and integrity. “Though in the opposition PDP, Dankwambo has never been known to engage in the type of politics these jesters are now desperately trying to attribute to him. He will rather apply three hundred million naira to the cause of his people, rather than wasting it in a phantom exercise.“High time people realized we are in a democracy where people have right of choice and association. Throughout history, people protest even against the best leaders anywhere and the Heavens have never fallen. And it will further interest the group that, one of the leading protesters Deji Adeyenju was fulminating against PDP in an interview he granted and it’s therefore daffy to link the same person with the party. “Times are really hard in Nigeria. But it is not Dankwambo’s fault that joblessness has pushed these jesters to making blackmail a means of livelihood. They should engage themselves positively and creatively, and not allow some misguided politicians who have an axe to grind with Dankwambo to hire them two for a penny.”Also yesterday, Charley Boy was attacked in Wuse Market by angry protesters who are believed to be against the anti-Buhari protest. President Buhari has been in London on medical vacation for about 100 days.Reports said that Charly Boy came to the market to entrench his #ResumeOrResign protest, demanding President Muhammdu Buhari who has been on medical vacation in London for 100 days to either resume work or tender his resignation.Reports said Charley Boy came to the market with some cameramen and was chased by angry boys in the market, who were ready to lynch him.An online report quoted a trader as saying that, ”I was standing in front of my shop when I saw him running for his dear life, being chased by those youth.”“They nearly lynched him, because those youth almost overpowered police security near him,” he added.