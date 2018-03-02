Dapchi abduction, another hard nut to crack?

Share This





















Recent abduction of over 100 girls in the Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi by the supposedly degraded Boko Haram insurgents came to so many people as a surprise. The fact that the mode of operation adopted by the insurgents appears similar to that of the Chibok girls.

The sequence of events following the unfortunate abduction equally bears same similarities making some critics to argue that no lesson was learnt from the nation’s past experience. The blame game between the Police and the Army over whose duty it was to provide security to the school made the abduction even more painful. This latest abduction came at a time when some remaining Chibok girls are yet to be rescued from the evil clutch of their abductors.

Doubters, especially those in the opposition, have alleged that kidnapping by the insurgents has become a business venture because the government is paying ransom for the release of their victims. They alleged that millions in hard currencies were paid for the release of some Chibok girls and lately the abducted University of Maiduguri lecturers and others.

Even when the President has ordered the security agencies to immediately swing into action, concerned citizens have called on him to investigate the circumstances leading to the abduction of the girls. The sudden withdrawal of the troops from the school by the Army should be thoroughly investigated to debunk the rumour of the presence of fifth columnists among the nation’s security agencies.

The new approach where local farmers and fishermen have been engaged in the search has been generally applauded. This confirms the indispensability of community policing the success of which could be replicated nationally. Even though there have yet to be any significant breakthrough, people believe that success is around the corner provided that the girls have not been ferreted out of the country.

The confusion about the real number and identities of the abducted girls is a source of worry. Authority of the affected school should be able to provide accurate information on the missing girls except the officials would want us to believe that they don’t keep records.

With the acquisition of modern equipments, especially by the nation’s Airforce and with the cooperation of neighbouring countries, locating and rescuing the missing girls should not be as difficult as that of the Chibok girls.