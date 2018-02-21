Dasuki’s corruption trial adjourned

Share This





















An FCT High Court on Wednesday adjourned until March 22, continuation

of hearing in the case involving former National Security Adviser,

Sambo Dasuki, pending the outcome of judgement of the Supreme Court on

his appeal.

The judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, adjourned the case after Mr. Dasuki’s

counsel, Adeola Adedipe, holding the brief of Joesph Daudu applied for

adjournment.

Mr. Adedipe informed the court that Mr. Dasuki’s matter is pending at

the apex court and the outcome of the judgment on March 2, may affect

the case pending in the trial court.

He also expressed surprise that Mr. Dasuki was not in court.

Responding, Henry Ajiga, holding the brief of Rotimi Jacobs, who did

not oppose the application, prayed the court to adjourn it to the same

day with a sister case.

He also expressed surprise on Mr. Dasuki ‘s absence, adding that the

date for hearing was transmitted to the agency holding him.

Mr. Dasuki is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged

diversion of N13.6 billion.

On trial along with Mr. Dasuki were Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director

of Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser, and Aminu

Baba-Kusa, a former NNPC Executive Director, and two others (NAN )