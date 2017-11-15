Daura zone endorses Buhari, Masari for second term

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Political, opinion leaders, elders, women and youth groups from the twelve Local Government Areas of Daura Zone have endorsed President Muuhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari to re-contest for second terms in office.

Leading a rally attended by thousands at the Government House in Katsina, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, said the people of Daura Zone are satisfied with the leadership style of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

He cited the governor’s effort at restoring the state’s lost glory in the education sector by rehabilitating schools and building new ones and efforts to enhance the capacity and number of teachers in the state.

He also listed some of the administration’s achievements in the health sector which include the rehabilitation and equipping of general hospitals in the state.

Similarly, he listed achievements in roads infrastructure to include the rehabilitation of rural and township roads and the construction of over 200 kilometers of roads across the state.

Speaker Kusada said elders, youths and All Progressives Congress, APC stakeholders in the Daura Zone have also noted the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the security, economic, education and other sectors and accordingly endorse him to re-contest the 2019 election.

While addressing the rally, Governor Aminu Bello Masari appreciated the elders, youths and women leaders for their continued support.

He said the rally will encourage his government to do more in transforming all sectors in the state for the benefit of the electorate.

Meanwhile, other political groups from Malumfashi, Funtua, Kusada, and various other local government areas have also endorsed Governor Aminu Bello Masari to re-contest gubernatorial elections in 2019.