Deaths averted as suicide bomber caught inside Mosque

By Paul Efiong with agency report

The Nigerian Army says some courageous civilians on Sunday foiled a suicide bomb attack by a suspected female Boko Haram member on a mosque in Gashua, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri.

“What would have otherwise been a devastating suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Gashua village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State has been successfully foiled today by vigilant members of the community.

“A female Boko Haram suicide bomber had infiltrated the mosque, while members were about to commence a prayer session but was detected when struggling to detonate a suicide vest strapped to her body. She was quickly restrained by the locals, arrested and handed over to troops at Azare.

“Members of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole at the location have safely defused the suicide vest, while the suicide bomber is currently receiving medical attention due to injuries sustained during her arrest.”

Suicide bombing is a popular strategy of the Boko Haram who often use teenagers, mostly females, for the act.

Many of the suicide bombers are forced, drugged or hypnotised, some who have been caught have narrated.

Places of worship such as mosques and churches, as well as markets and car parks are some of the popular areas targeted by the bombers.

About 100,000 people are believed to have been died due to the Boko Haram insurgency, according to the Borno State Government.

The insurgency, which once affected most of Northern Nigeria, has now been largely limited to Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.