Declare recovered looted funds, Islamic clerics tell Buhari

From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Nigeria Councils of Ulama has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to answer the questions being posed on the amount of looted funds recovered by telling Nigerians the exact amount his administration has returned to the federal coffers.

The National Secretary of the Council Prof. Muhammad Sadiq Abubakar made the call yesterday while addressing the media in Kaduna .

According to him, if Nigeria knows the actual amount recovered from the looters it will give credence to the fight against corruption.

He expressed delight over the announcement that the economy of the nation is out recession, he prayed for total recovery so that Nigerians can smile again.

“The Council supports the Federal Government in its fight against corruption. Boko Haram insurgents, and the Niger Delta militants, and pray for their total defeat and destruction. The Council calls on the Federal Government to respond to the question being posed by many Nigerians about the amount so far recovered from the loot of corrupt public servants and institutions and what is used for or intended to be used for.

“The Council has received with rude shock the news from Zamfara state that a fanatical group was caught dumping copies of the Glorious Qur’an into the toilet. The Council calls on the state government to have the culprit tried and punished under Islamic Law for perpetrating such a heinous crime of that magnitude.

“The recently erupted controversy about mode of dressing at Law school which has robbed a Muslim sister of successful graduation is unfortunate. The crisis is between professional ethics and religion and constitutionally, the former must give way to the latter. The Council of Ulama hereby calls on the Council of Legal Education in its capacity as the custodian of Law and practice in the country to allow the student to exercise her franchise which is constitutionally entrenched and LET HER GRADUATE.

“The recent attempt by Trump to move the US embassy from Tele avis to Jerusalem was another act of provocation which he launched against the Muslim Ummah with the intent of suffocating them. This move has rubbished the peace process initiated four decades ago. In addition to the defeat suffered by the proposal at the United Nations, and the spate of protests against it across the Muslims world, Muslims should resort to prayers for the total defeat of the proposal and the declaration of Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.”