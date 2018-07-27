Defected law makers plotting ways back to APC – Rep Jibrin

Share This





















*Why I remain APC member, says Shehu Sani

By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin revealed yesterday that many lawmakers at the National Assembly who defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are already working behind the scene to come back to the ruling party.

This is coming barely 48 hours after 37 aggrieved APC House members formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Jibrin, who spoke on behalf of the Members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives under the aegis of Parliamentary Support Group Group said, “A lot of people who defected are behind the scene working their way back to the party.”

He added that, “We (Parliamentary Support Group) are working with the blessings of the House of Representatives and other principal officers.”

Jibrin revealed that they are fully behind President Muhammadu Buhari with plans for him to return in 2019.

The solidarity group, which boasted of having the support of Speaker Yakubu Dogara and all the principal officers of the House, was led by Musa Seriki (APC-Sokoto) and Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano).

According to Jibrin, the Group reiterated its resolve to “continue to stand and support Buhari and his policies.”

He argued that the Group is not for APC members alone but for other lawmakers from the opposition parties who are in support of Buhari administration as well.

On his part, Musa Seriki, Chairman of the Parliamentary Support Group,

assured that the Group will soon roll out its line of action, just as he solicited for the support of all Nigerians and the media.

On his part, Raphael Nnana-Igbokwe, South-East leader of the Parliamentary Support Group explained that the objective of the group is to ensure improved relationship between Executive and Legislature.

While responding to questions on the recent call by Senator Abu Ibrahim, Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, who called for resignation of Saraki and Dogara, the Group denied knowledge of the report.

The Group which expressed support for the actions of the Nigeria Police that invaded the residence of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin noted that the issue concerns the Senate; and because the issues are in court, the group will not want to speak on it to avoid contempt of the court.

In a related development, Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has revealed that he remains a loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite his consistent attacks on the party.

To the surprise of many political observers, Shehu Sani was present at the meeting between Senators from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

President Buhari had met with the lawmakers over the defection of 14 Senators from the party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the previous day.

The APC senators were led by the Senate leader, Senator Lawan, to Aso Villa where the meeting held.

Sani, who had hinted on a possible exit from the ruling party was surprisingly not on the list of defectors.

Rather, he was spotted at the meeting which also had the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in attendance.

Speaking to newsmen on why he attended the meeting, the Kaduna senator said he was glad about the reconciliation process going on in the APC and that he believed in the leadership of President Buhari and Comrade Oshiomole.

He said, “I am here because I believe in the leadership of the party and the leadership of President Buhari.”

Other senators at the meeting were Sen. Adamu Aleiro, Bala Ibn Na-Allah, Aliyu Wamako, Ibrahim Gobir, Kabiru Marafa and Abu Ibrahim.

Others were Kabiru Gaya, Barau Jibrin, Abdullahi Gumel, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abubakar Kyari, Baba Kaka Garbai, Aliyu Abdullahi, David Umaru and Abdullahi Adamu.

Sen. George Akume, Francis Alimekhina, Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe, Ovie Omo-Agege, John Enoh, Nelson Effiong, Andy Uba, Sunny Ugboji, Hope Uzodinma, Ben Uwajimogu, Yusuf Abubakar and Oluremi Tinubu were also in attendance.

Also in the meeting were Gbenga Ashafa, Solomon Adeola, Tayo Alasoadura, Ajayi Boroffice, Yele Omogunwa, Fatima Rasaki, Olanrewaju Tejuoso and Yahaya Abdullahi.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was among those who were not at the meeting.