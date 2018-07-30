Defection: APC can’t impeach Dogara if he defects to PDP – Reps Group

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma and Christiana Ekpan

Some members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of Parliamentary Democrats Group (PDG) have warned against any attempt to stop Speaker Yakubu Dogara from deciding which party he wants to joint, saying APC members cannot impeach him from the position of Speaker if he defects to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Hon Dogara was not elected by the All Progressives Congress to be the speaker of the House of Representatives; and as such, the party cannot take it away from him.

“It is common knowledge that the APC worked against his emergence but other members, who saw and recognized his nationalistic spirit, voted for him. In any case, he is the speaker of the House of Representatives and not of the All Progressives Congress.”

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, RepTimothy Simon Golu (PDP Plateau), on Sunday declared that desperate attempts by the APC to ensure that the Speaker does not defect to another party is “a futile one and a sheer waste of time.”

Golu, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives committee on legislative budget and research said, “It is laughable that the APC is running cap in hand begging the speaker to remain in a party that has for so long failed to acknowledge his relevance and contribution to its existence.”

According to him, “Nemesis has now caught up with the party, as the speaker and other men of conscience have decided to pitch their tents with a party (PDP) that recognizes that the collective gain of Nigerians is greater than a few primordial interests.”

The Parliamentary Democrats Group declared that “the Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara will defect to any party he chooses without fear of impeachment from his position as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Going further, the group stated that “If the APC loved Dogara so much and wanted him to remain in its fold, why did they humiliate him during the their ward congresses where the Speaker and all his associates were schemed out and humiliated, even though he is the highest political office holder from the North East and number four citizen in the country?”

The group accused the APC of impunity and undemocratic practices, adding that “The APC under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a party of pretenders and hypocrites who think they are demi gods that all must serve and pay obeisance to, whether they do right or wrong.”

The spokesperson stressed that “Nigerians are now wiser and have fully discovered their gimmicks and games, and will no longer be deceived as we approach the 2019 general elections.

“Already, the PDP is the majority in the House; and we expect more members from the APC,” he stated.

The Parliamentary Democrats Group, according to it, boasts of over 240 members of the House across political parties, assuring that they are “solidly behind Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and will ensure that he remains as speaker, even after his defection to any party.”