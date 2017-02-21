Defection: PDP senators ask Uba to vacate Public Accounts Chair

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators yesterday demanded that the Senator representing Anambra South, Andy Uba, must vacate his position as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, haven defected from the opposition PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, who said this shortly after senator Uba officially announced his defection on the floor of the Senate, explained that the position of Senate Committee on Public Accounts is exclusively reserved for the opposition party in the senate.

Uba formalized the defection through a letter written to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and which was read to senators.

Uba in the letter read by Saraki, cited section 68(1)(G) of the 1999 constitution, which allows for defection from a factionalized party to another party as reason for his action. This, he said, had made him to enroll his membership with APC in his ward.

Responding to him, the Minority Leader of the Senate, who rose through Order 43, argued that Andy Uba should be made to surrender his mandate as senator representing Anambra seat won on the platform of PDP and not APC.

He insisted that the mandate belongs to PDP, hence should not continue to sit as Senator on the platform of his newparty, stressing that if he fails, they would go to court.

“Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, the mandate belongs to PDP, and by virtue of what has happened he has to surrender his seat, else we will go to court to contend for it”, he said.

Akpabio added that the Senate President should immediately remove Uba as Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts to prevent avoidable confusion in the upper legislative chamber since headship of the committee is traditionally meant for any lawmaker from any of the opposition party as being practiced since 1999 at both chambers.

Meanwhile, aside Andy Uba, other senators, including: Bassey Effiong from Akwa Ibom, Joshua Dariye from Plateau, and Yele Omoguwa from Ondo, had earlier defected from PDP to APC in recent times, thereby reducing the number of PDP senators from forty nine as at inception to forty two today.