Delayed salaries: IG directs AIG to liaise with AGF

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Ibrahim K. Idris has directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Account & Budget of the Force to immediately liaise with the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the IPPIS Unit to rectify the problems of salaries faced by the officers.

The police in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson Jimoh Moshood, said the issues of welfare of the entire personnel of the Force as regard delay in payment, short-payment and other problems associated with the payment of Salaries of Police Personnel across the country as a result of the full migration of the Nigeria Police Force into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), has become a nightmare for many.

“The Nigeria Police Force frowns at this ugly situation; the Force is also mindful of the fact that short/delay payment of salary of some personnel of the Force if allowed to continue as being witnessed will have negative impact on the welfare of such personnel.

“Consequently, Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of States and Zonal Commands, and Heads of other formations and detachments in the Force have been directed by the Inspector General of Police to lecture and educate their personnel who have any complaint on short/delay payments to be patient that their complaints are being addressed.”

He further said affected Police Personnel are also enjoined to continue to discharge their duties responsibly as the Force is doing everything possible in conjunction with Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the IPPIS Unit to ensure that all their problems and other identified issues relating to short/delay payment of salary of Police personnel across the country are permanently resolved.