Delta communities decry plot to alter age-long tradition

From Osakhare Erese Asaba

Five Amai communities in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State are currently boiling over alleged plots by unscrupulous elements to utter its aged long tradition at an emergency meeting held at the palace of late Igwete on Monday.

Elders of the five Amai communities in a statement they signed, a copy made available to our reporter, flayed the abandoned DESOPADEC projects in the areas, threatening that the contractors concerned be invited to give reasons for the delay and total abandoned of the projects.

Mr. Fredrick Obi, spokesman for Ishikaguma-Amai community, told journalists in Asaba that the five Amai community, otherwise known as Amai kingdom, had at the meeting resolved that until a substantive king is installed, any meeting held outside its meetings at the palace will have no effect on the good people of Amai kingdom.

It also resolved that concerning land issues between Amai and other neighbouring communities must have the Onotu-Ukus of the affected Quarters present at such meetings.

On electricity, it was resolved that sons and daughters of Amai kingdom should contribute towards the restoration of light that was disconnected in 2014 by BEDC noting that Amai unity cannot be compromised, the elders’ council meeting resolved that the question to ensure that equity and fairness would be dispensed to all concerned, there was need to avert any form of crises, and acrimony in Amai communities, adding that the nomination and presentation of High Chief Andrew Ikogwe was disapproved by a majority in the five ruling Houses of the kingdom. Consequently, it resolved that Umuekum ruling House had been called upon to nominate and represent an acceptable candidate for the Igwete stool in line with the provisions of the law.