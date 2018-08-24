Delta community residents want extension of BEDC service deadline

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

Residents of Ogwashi-Uku community in Delta State have called on the management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to extend the time frame the community to be energized.

Some of the residents, who spoke to our correspondent on the matter, observed that the six hours’ time frame the community is energized does not meet the demand of the people of the metropolis.

Friday Nwanoli, a resident of the metropolis, in his reaction, noted that before now, the community used to enjoy nine hours electricity supply, but in the recently, the time duration has reduced to six hours. “This is a far cry from what we need. Before now, BEDC was giving us light for nine hours.

The 9:00 hours was split between the morning which run from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Then in the evening from 7:00pm to 12:00am.

The six hours they now give us extends between 9:00 in the morning and 12:00pm and in the evening between 7:00pm and 10:00pm. “What we are saying is that they should reverse the time frame to 9:00 in the morning to 12:00pm and in the evening between 7:00pm and 12 in the midnight. At least, we can make do with that. But if they increase the time frame to complete 12 hours that will be better for us.

“After all, if you consider the electricity bill they bring now, it is not any different from the ones they were bringing when they were giving is light for nine hours. The current mode of energizing us in reality is not enough for us to really do some of the things we need the energy for”, Nwanoli observed.

Another resident who simply gave his name as Sunday, while corroborating the view of the first respondent observed that at the rate things are now, the community is not asking for nine hours electricity but 12 hours.

“That is what we need. “Nine hours is not enough, much less the current six hours they are giving to us. But besides that, BEDC make effort to re-enumerate the community and prepaid meters available to us. They make effort to re-enumerate the light users.

They are finding it difficult to re-enumerate the coin the community is what I find very baffling. “We need them to re-enumerate and also make meters available to us so that we can joyfully pay we use as energy”, he said.