Delta Govt commences construction of Umunede Rest Park, Ogbeogonogo Market expansion

Osakhare Erese, Asaba

The Delta Government has commenced works on the multi-billionaire projects for Umunede rest park, and the expansion of the Ogbeogonogo modern market in Asaba.

Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Paul Nma, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Asaba, disclosed that the state government had overcome some of the challenges impeding the earlier take-off of the projects, the various investors on the projects which he added, cut across Local and Foreign direct stakeholders that will soon be mobilized to site.

He said: “the Umunede Rest Park in Umunede, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state is still another resources, the project ought to have attained 80 percent completion, we have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the investor who thereafter mobilized to site”.

Mr. Nma further disclosed that within the next few weeks, multiple economic investments would take off in the state adding that the construction of the proposed modular refinery billed to be sited in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state would soon take-off.

He listed some of the earlier challenges to inchide communal disagreements on Land Ownership and Acquisition as well as administration bottlenecks, among others.