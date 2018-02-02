Delta NUJ condoles Okwuolise’s widow, family

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese, Asaba

Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has commiserated with the widow of the late Austine Okwuolise who until his death was a Senior Public Relations Officer in the Office of the State Deputy Governor.

Chairman of the Council, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu who led his executives and some members including the leadership of the State Information Chapel on the condolence visit to the Asaba Residence of Austine Okwuolise, described the departed colleague as a very big loss to the NUJ Family.

‘’The wealth of experience he has just taken away will be missed by NUJ and the Delta State Government that he served until his death. He is a senior PRO with the Deputy Governor’s Office; he has created a vacuum there ; I don’t know whoever is going to step in whether he will be able to fit into it,’’ Ikeogwu pointed out.

The wife of the deceased thanked the NUJ team for the condolence visit.

In the same vein, the NUJ Delta State Council Executives and some members of the State Information Chapel also paid a similar visit to the wife of the late Ezekiel Godday Aghantin Owah in Agbor Obi in IKa South Local Government Area, who until his death was the Public Relations Officer in the Delta State Ministry of Watee Resources Development.

Comrade Mike Ikeogwu said the NUJ received the news of the death of Mr Owah Godday with a rude shock because he died at his prime(very early) without fulfilling greater part of his life.

According to the NUJ Delta Council chairman, the death of Owah still remains mystery to NUJ. “Though, they told me when they were going to the hospital but I never knew it was so serious until he personally called me to say ‘you people should not forget me here. We don’t have to question God for Owah’s death. “

“We’re here to commiserate with the family, and to let you know that NUJ Delta Council is with you in this time of grief, “ Comrade Ikeogwu said.

He admonished the deceased wife to be courageous, strong, focused and prayerful, saying that no amount of tears will bring back her husband.

While giving an assurance that NUJ Delta State Council would be part of the burial, Comrade Ikeogwu implored the family to intimate the Council with the burial date when it’s fixed.

He said the remains of Ezekiel Godday Aghantin Owah would be laid to rest Friday 9th February this year.