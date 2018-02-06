Delta Police arrest 6 alleged hate speech masterminds

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the Delta State Police Command has commenced hunt for hate speech masterminds, and has arrested six persons suspected to be masterminds in the currently heated “political cross fire” in the state.

Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, the Police Commissioner in the state who confirmed the command’s position on hate speech masterminds to journalists yesterday in Asaba, disclosed that hate speech would hence forth be treated as criminals, adding especially ahead of the 2019 elections in the state.

The police boss said that the six suspected hate speech masterminds arrested, would be investigated and possibility charged to court on completion of investigation.

According to him: “any report of hate speech will not be taken lightly, it is order from the above, and it would be taken up, and treated as offence or crime” warning that the police were out to ensure peaceful co-existence among the people of various communities, except those who may have violated the laws.

He called for useful information that will assist the police to fish criminals in their hideouts, and affirmed bail is free except criminal cases which require thorough investigation before decision could be taken on the suspects.

Meanwhile, a 25 year old man Johnson Okeke has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command activities for allegedly raping a 13-year old girl (name withheld) in Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, the Police Commissioner in the state confirmed that the suspect currently helping the police for investigation, would be charged to court on completion of investigation.