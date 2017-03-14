DEMOCRACY DEATH AND ACT OF POLITICS BIRTH – Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas Unveils New System Of Government To the World!

Share This





















Her Knowledgeable and Royal Mother’ Professor Alexia Thomas in International Circles is an Erudite Scholar, Genius, Acclaimed Freedom Fighter for the Commonwealth Nations, An Accomplished Author, Upholder of Rule of Law, An Encyclopaedia and Electrifying Law Reformist. In the History of Advocacy, She stands out as the most Passionate, Highly Celebrated-Cerebral and Foremost Single Individual whose Consistency, Beliefs, Doggedness and Intellectual Sagacity, she damned Government Insanity to suppress Justice with Despotic Laws, her Reform are to overturn the Suffering, Torture, Dehumanization and Deportation of Coloured and Black People from Great Britain. She chased the British Monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II of England a Mandate to Disband Ex-PM David Cameron’s Government and Ministerial Cabinet for violates of the Law of Magna Carta and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) 1948 and for expunging the Ministerial Code in the Commonwealth Charter which made it possible for the United Kingdom Government to disobey International Law, on this discourse British Ruling Conservative Party Government Practices Legislative Confraternity. Prof. Thomas opposes the Deportation of illegal Migrants from the United Kingdom, affirming that behind the deportations are Secret Plot to rid the United Kingdom of Coloured People.

Prof. Thomas affirms that illiterates now governs Britain and she will not watch the Dragon of Hell use the Parliamentarian to destroy the Values of the Children of Grace who are the Commonwealth Citizens that United Kingdom Government bothered their isolation in the 15th Century.

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas founded The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP), a UK Political Party to give Voice to Nations of Commonwealth Government and their Citizens through a further extension of Commonwealth Treaty Alliance Commission on the 25th March 2015 and for the First time in the history the People of Commonwealth in Britain and outside Borders has the Law backing Appraisals to use Titles of Status upgrade to call themselves British Citizens without the stigmatisation of Nationality name confraternity limiting their Rights and Integrity.

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas founded the Protectorate Identity Commission (PIC) that issues the British Commonwealth National Card enforcing a Commonwealth Unity amidst their Sovereignty.

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas founded the Protectorate Police Commission (PPC) to give Protection to the Commonwealth Citizens in the United Kingdom since the British Police are denied Resources and Monetary Empowerment to Protect them, as result of Suffering and Pains unleashed on them by Anti-Semitism Policies of Conservative Party Ruling Government limiting their Rights as People.

PHILOSOPHICAL CONCEPTUALISATION ON PROFESSOR ALEXIA THOMAS POIGNANCY; Why Democracy As An Act Of Government Must Die For The Resurrection Of The Act Of Politics As The Defender Of The Universe.

1. Tyranny Of Government Is Their Disability Of The Mind, Mediocrity And Of Illusional Hypocrisy — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

2. We The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP) Are The Brigadiers Steering The Affirmation Of The Battle Of Armageddon — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

3. The Commonwealth Liberation Party Is Duty Bound To Disband Democracy And Mandate The Act Of Politics — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

4. The Commonwealth Liberation Party Course Is To Pioneer The Law Of Legal Compromise And Enforce The Bill Of Citizens Equality Rights And Abolish All Alien Laws — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

5. We Are Enforcers Of Justice And Shall Propagate The Human Rights Police An Enforcement Of The Manifesto Mandate 21st Century. Justice The Bill And Rights Of The Peoples Appraisal Is Our Mandate — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

6. The Westerners Should Not Think Because They Speak English Makes Them Educated, Rather The Modern Day English Is Spoken Because Of Extinction Of The Aristocrats In The 16th Century — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

7. The English That Held The Throne Of Britain And Colony Has Been Lost , As A Result Of Great Britain’s Prodigal Sons Quested To Rule The Kingdom Whose Foundation Was Formed From The Knowledge Of The Aristocrats — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

8. Since The Death Of Great Britain’s Aristocrats In The 16th Century, Civilisation And The Will To Enforce Relationship Amongst Other Nations Is A Game Of Chess Ridiculed As Parliament Has Been Run By The Men From Ordinary Homes — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

9. Great Britain Has Been Governed By Illiterates As Parliamentarians, Think Politics Is A Showmanship. In Their Lust Delusional Ideology Of Government Called Democracy And This Has Failed The People, Failed Humanity, Failed The Nations, Instead Brought Destruction Upon Humanity In Entirety — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

10. The Theory Of Democracy Evolved By Parliamentarians Ideology Due To Their Greed To Run The Kingdom Of Greatness Like A House Of Party Filled With Fillers And Mullers. It Is Time To Draw A Line And Educate All And Sundry — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

11. Democracy Is Dead And Has To Be Buried — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

12. Politics Is Dead And The Rebirth Is The Acts Of Politics — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

13. If The Future On Seen Has To Be Seen, The Facts On Your Table Is A Goldmine As The Value Of These Teachings, I Professor Alexia Thomas Give You, Is The Foundation Of Your Kingdom You Know Not — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

14. Money Cannot Pay Me, Neither Can Your Money Pay For The Value Of My Wisdom. It’s Priceless And Worth More Than The Reward You May Give Me In Kind Or Cash — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

15. The Conscience Of Guilt Must Awake Man’s Consciousness Of Leadership To Understand The Mind Of The Man He Is Ruling And The Mind Of The Man He Is Governing — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

16. The Is 21st Century Outlaw Government Will Not Be Entertained. Any Outlaw Government Must Be Impeached As Failure To Ban Or Terminate Their Appointment Will See The Death Of Citizens Massacred In Their Reign — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

17. All Knowledge Inscribed In These Slates Of Teachings And Doctrines Is The Only Solution That Gives Peace To The Government And The Governed — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

18. The Western World Whose Myth Is Of Great Britain Is Controlled By The Monarch And The Knights And The Americans Whose Myth Is Of The Union Jack, Founded By The Descendants Of Great Britain Are On The Verge Of Loosing Their Heritage — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

19. It Is Time To Draw A Line As United Kingdom Will Be Doomed And Crumble In The Feet Of All Nations — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

20. This Is 21st Century, Not The Time To Play Politics But The Time To Reclaim What Belongs To Your Forefathers Lost To Conventionality Through Fools Ideology Initiated By Sons Of Britain And American Thinking Alliance With An Enemy Is The Only Way To Avert Anarchy — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

21. Democracy Is Not Government Of The People By The People And For The People. This Definition Is A Tautology — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

22. The True Meaning Of Democracy Is Government Of The People By Solidarity Union To Enforce Leadership For The People — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

23. Vain Politics Is Politics Played By Opposition When Their Greed For Power Overrides Their Passion — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

24. The Guts In Vain Politics Is When Persons Within The Opposition Party Loses Their Insanity As A Result Of Greed Overriding Their Profession — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

25. Junta Politics Is A Guerrilla Tactics Politics When You Wrestle Your Opposition By Weakening Their Policies At The Expense Of Your Greed — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

26. This Is 21st Century, Junta Politics Should Not Be Permitted. The Opposition Quest For Power Using Junta Politics Is Not For The Interest Of Any Government — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

27. The Guts In Vain Politics Will Be Purged Of Their Insanity. This Is 21st Century, Junta Politics Should Not Be And Will Not Be Permitted — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

28. Magna Carta Law 1215 Was Enforced And Succeeded As It Was Executed By Barons Using Junta Politics To Compel King John To Sign The Act — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

29. Magna Carta Law Enforcement: We The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP) Pronounced; No Free Man Shall Be Taken Or Imprisoned, Or Dispossessed Or Outlawed Or Exiled Or Any Way Ruined, Nor Will We Go Or Send Against Him Except By The Lawful Judgement Of His Peers Or By The Law Of The Land — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

30. Magna Carta Law 1215 Is A Man’s Free Will Liberty To Be Free. On The 23rd Of June 1217, The Reading Of The Charter Of Liberties In Court Was Ordered By King Henry III — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

31. Democracy In Britain Has Been Wrongly Interpreted, So Parliamentarians And MPs Make Alien Laws To Oppress Those They Govern. Who Do You Think You Are As A Government To Control The Stake Of Authority Like Your Father’s Vineyard? — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

32. Democracy Is Not The Rule Of Law In Favour Of The People, Rather, It Is Conceptualised By Power Greed From Ordinary Citizens Of Every Nation To Unleash Their Ideas Either Vague Or Porous — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

33. The Real Leadership Is The Act Of Politics. The Act Of Politics Is An Academy Cathedral Were Citizens Who Have Views For Governance With Interest In Leadership Can Be Nurtured For Leadership Just Like The Way Monarchs Are Nurtured For The Throne — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

34. The Act Of Politics Is A Country’s Own Reform Where Politicians Are Being Breed To Better Their Ideology For The Interest Of Their Citizens — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

35. Differences Between Politicians From The Act Of Politics And Politicians From Democracy

ACT OF POLITICS

DEMOCRACY

Politicians With Pose

Politicians With No Conduct

Politicians With Policies

Politics Played In Decoy

Politics For The People

Politics For The Game

Politics For Purpose

Politics With Lust

Politics With Vision

Politics For Fools

Trained To Lead

Trained To Destroy

Leadership For The People And Country

Leadership By Greed

Leadership By Knowledge, Courage And Confidence

Leadership By Weird Or Crude

36. Through The Act Of Magna Carta, Democracy Has Fooled Noble Men To Think Parliament Is A House To Contest Showmanship — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

37. Democracy Ideologies Must Be Nullified As It Is Being Misinterpreted Into Fools Ideology And Manipulated In The Mind Of The People — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

38. The Act Of Politics Is Leadership By The People For The Country And The People — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

39. The Act Of Politics Was An Ideology Rebirth Fuming In The Mind Of Queen Elizabeth I, In The 15th Century Before Her Death — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

40. The Act Of Politics Is A House Run In Unity, If Future Leaders Are Trained For Theme True Leadership — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

41. Magna Carta Was Enforced And The Ideology, Act Of Politics Was Lost In The Wind And Parliamentarians Ideology Of Democracy Is A Fools Illiteracy To Run Leadership Either By Hunt Or By Crude — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

42. Act Of Politics As A Bill Enforces: A. The Culture Of Leadership, B. The Meaning Of Leadership, C. The Truth In Leadership, D. The Birth Of Leadership, E. The Merit In Leadership, F. The Growth Of Leadership, and G. The Reward Of Leadership — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

43. When Insanity Becomes The Mother Of The Day, The People Are Riddled In Poverty, Money Becomes The Stake Of Authority — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

44. Politicians Groomed By Act Of Politics: A. Leadership With Knowledge, B. Leadership With Sincerity, C. Leadership With Integrity, D. Leadership With Purpose, E. Leadership With Vision — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

45. Democracy In Politics Is Leadership With Illiteracy — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

46. Leaders In Power Utilises Nation’s Accessories Without Knowing The Value In Their Greed And People Vetted Into Office Are Out To Deform Each Other’s Character Using Junta Politics — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

47. Act Of Politics Puts The Nations Security In The Trust Of Men And Reward A Stable Economy While Public Sectors Practise Will Be For The Interest Of The People And Country— By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

48. To Build A Sustainable United Kingdom, Nations Of Commonwealth And World, The Act Of Politics Is Mandatory And Enforceable, While Democracy As An Ideology Be Put To Rest Forever — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

49. Democracy For The People Is Leadership Born With Illiteracy — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

50. Act Of Politics Is Leadership With A Vision, Train For The Purpose, Train For The Service And Train For The Leadership — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

51. A Government Without Theories, Mandate And Integrity Is Unable To Lead His Nation With Fairness And Sincerity, As With No Theories, You Have No Principles And Without Principles You Lack The Disciplines And This Automatically Makes Your Government An Outlaw Nation — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

52. Government Are The Offenders And Not Criminals, Because Out Of Slavering The Economy And Creating Alien Laws Is Why The Citizens They Govern In Their Quest For Sustenance Of Social Integration In Unreal World Created By Governments Have Made Them Criminals — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

53. Rivalry Hunt Fierce: This Is A Showmanship Stunt In Politics When A Plot By Opposition To Bring Down The Ruling Government Fails — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

54. Rivalry Hunt Fierce Is Not To Be Undermined Because It Threatens The Nation’s Stability And National Security — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

55. Rivalry Hunt Fierce Is Weaponry Low Esteem Spirited In Men Failed Vision And Dreams. This Actions Suffice When Politicians Suffers From Psychosis And The Public Buys To Their Insanity To Run A Whole Nation Like Their Neighbourhood Watch — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

56. I Care Not What Puppet Is Placed Upon The Throne Of England To Rule The Empire On Which The Sun Never Sets. The Man Who Controls Britain’s Money Supply Controls The British Empire And I Control The British Money Supply — By Nathan Rothschild

57. Democracy Cannot Succeed Unless Those Who Express Their Choice Are Prepared To Choose Wisely. The Real Safeguard Of Democracy Therefore Is Education — By Franklin D. Roosevelt

58. Timid Men Prefer The Calm Of Despotism Tempestuous Sea Of Liberty — By Thomas Jefferson

59. Whatever Crushes Individuality Is Despotism. By Whatever It Professes To Be Enforcing The Will Of God Or The Injunctions Of Men — By John Stuart

60. Our Defence Is In The Preservation Of The Spirit, Which Prizes Liberty As A Heritage Of All Men, In All Lands, Everywhere. Destroy This Spirit And You Have Planted The Seeds Of Despotism Around Your Own Doors — By Abraham Lincoln

61. An Expert Is A Person Who Has Found Out By His Own Painful Experience All The Mistakes That One Can Make In A Very Narrow Field — By Niels Bohr

62. Two Forms Of Government Are Favourable To The Prevalence Of Falsehood And Deceit. Under A Despotism, Men Are False, Treacherous And Deceitful Through Fear Like Slaves Dreading The Lash. Under A Democracy They Are So As A Means Of Attaining Popularity And Office And Because Of The Greed Of Wealth — By Albert Pike

63. Despotism Sits Nowhere So Secure As Under The Effigy And Ensigns Of Freedom — By Thomas Paine

64. If There Were Only One Religion In England There Would Be Danger Of Despotism. If There Were Two, They Would Cut Each Other’s Throats, But There Are Thirty And They Live In Peace And Happiness — By Voltaire

65. Despotism Is The Only Form Of Government Which May With Safety To Itself, Neglect The Education Of The Infant Poor — By Samuel Horsley

66. Oligarchy Monarchy Degenerates Into Tyranny, Aristocracy Into Oligarchy And Democracy Into Savage Violence And Chaos — By Polybius

67. The Seeds Of Freedom Have Now Been Scattered Where Despotism And Tyranny Ranked And Ruled, Will Be Watered By The Enlivening Dews Of God’s Clemency, Till The Reapers Abolitionists Shall Shout The Harvest Home — By Henry Mcneal Turner

68. Democracy Is The Spawn Of Despotism And Like Father, Like Son. Democracy Is Power And Rule. It’s Not The Will Of The People. Remember, It’s The Will Of The Majority — By B.F. Skinner

69. Diet, Injections And Injunctions Will Combine From A Very Early Age, To Produce The Sort Of Character And The Sort Of Beliefs That The Authorities Consider Desirable And Any Serious Criticism Of The Powers That Be Will Become Psychologically Impossible — By Bertrand Russel

70. Despotism Is A Long Crime — By Victor Hugo

71. The Right Of Nature Is The Liberty Each Man Hath To Use His Own Power As He Will Himself, For The Preservation Of His Own Nature; That Is To Say, Of His Own Life — By Thomas Hobbes

73. Exceptional Law Is A Legalised Despotism — By Pierre Boiste

74. Despotism May Govern Without Faith, But Liberty Cannot. How Is It Possible That Society Should Escape Destruction If The Moral Tie Is Not Strengthened In Proportion As The Political Tie Is Relaxed? And What Can Be Done With A People Who Are Their Own Masters If They Are Not Submissive To The Deity — By Alexis De Tocqueville

75. Government Is The Great Fiction, Through Which Everybody Endeavours To Live At The Expense Of Everybody Else — By Frederic Bastiat

76. Happiness, Whether In Despotism Or Democracy, Whether In Slavery Or Liberty, Can Never Be Found Without Virtue — By John Adams

77. If Others Were Not Fools, We Would Be Them — By William Blake

78. You Who Are Prejudice, Abuse, Ignominy, Oppression, Iniquity, Despotism, Injustice, Fanaticism, Beware Of The Wide Eyed Urchin, He Will Grow Up — By Victor Hugo

79. True To Our Traditions, We Have Avoided All Extremes. We Have Steered Clear Of Fascism, Communism, Dictatorship And We Have Shown The World That Democratic Government, Constitutional Methods And Ordered Liberty Are Not Inconsistent With Progress And Prosperity — By Stanley Baldwin

80. We Hold These Truths To Be Self-Evident That All Men Are Created Equal, That They Are Endowed By Their Creator With Certain Unalienable Rights, That Among These Are Life, Liberty, And The Pursuit Of Happiness — By Thomas Jefferson

81. To Disarm The People Is The Best And Most Effectual Way To Enslave Them — By George Mason

82. Sometimes I Think That A Parody Of Democracy Could Be More Dangerous Than An Obvious Dictatorship, Because It Gives People An Opportunity To Avoid Doing At Least Something About It — By Aung San Suu Kyi

83. When The People Fear The Government, There Is Tyranny. When The Government Fears The People, There Is Liberty —- By Thomas Jefferson

84. The Constitution Is Not An Instrument For The Government To Restrain The People, It Is An Instrument For The People To Restrain The Government Lest It Come To Dominate Our Lives And Interests — By Patrick Henry

85. Inertia! Our Ruling Class Knows One Law, No Change. Despotism! They Know One Rule, Force. Maldistribution! They Know One Desire, To Hold What Is Theirs — By Isaac Asimov

86. Dictatorship Naturally Arises Out Of Democracy, And The Most Aggravated Form Of Tyranny And Slavery Out Of The Most Extreme Liberty — By Plato

87. Democracy Passes Into Despotism — By Plato

88. Democracy Is Not The Best System. But I Do Not Know A Better One — By Winston Churchill

89. Democracy Is Not The Rule Of Law In Favour Of The People: Rather, It Is Conceptualised By Power Greed From Ordinary Citizens Of All Nation To Unleash Their Ideas Either Vague Or Porous — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

90. The European Union (EU) Plays Radicalism With Deceit Diplomacy. The EU Are Dreadful As They Feel Supremacy Is A Gift Owed To Justify Their Quest For Leadership To Rule The World — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

91. Enforcing The Act Of Politics: Parliament Is A House Full With Politicians Who Are Illiterates By The Rule Of Democracy Because Their Knowledge Of Leadership Is Voice For Noise — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

92. British Politics And American Politics Is A House Of Different Parties Run By Cowards In Government — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

93. All The Governments Are To Sit Up As The Powers Of Legalised Despotism Has No Status Quo In The 21st Century — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

94. Governments In Your Assemblies, All Alien Laws (Meaning Laws That Makes No Sense) Must Be Reviewed And Revoked Under A Must Mandate — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

95. It Is Time To Enforce All Politicians Are Trained For Act Of Politics For Leadership And Peoples Protection — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

96. Politics Is The Only School With No Academy And Now Is The Time To Enforce The Act Of Politics As The Best Solution That Will Breed Leaders Who Will Not Fall Foul Of A White Man Deceit To Give Rubble And Claim Gold — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

97. There Is No Greater Tyranny Than That Which Is Perpetrated Under The Shield Of Law And In The Name Of Justice — By Montesquieu

98. People of the World Arise for Greatness, Arise to Conquer, Arise for Jubilation, Arise for Celebration, Arise for Honour, Arise for Fame, Arise for Freedom, Arise for Security — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

99. Hail Motherland, Hail Your Sovereignty, Hail Today, Hail Tomorrow, Hail Victory, Hail Success, Hail Prosperity, Welcome To The New World, You Are The Children Of Grace — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

100. All Government Of The World Must Disband. They Must And They Will Disband Because Humanity Has Suffered A Lot — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

101. I Send The World On A Mission, Human Insanity Will No Longer Be Tolerated, Condone Or Accepted — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

102. The Shanks Of Government Are To Be Debugged. I Command All Men To Stand Against Human Degradation — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

103. The Wrath Of Justice Will No Longer Allow Leadership Insanity To Kill, Wreck, Destroy, Neglect, Dehumanise Or Undermine Man — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

104. Welcome To The New World Of The 21st Century 2021. Death Of Democracy And Birth Of Act Of Politics — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

105. 21st Century Mandate 2021; Death Of Democracy And Enforcement Of The Act Of Politics — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

106. Death Of Constitution And Enforcement Of The Bill Of Politics — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

107. ‘ACT OF POLITICS’ to replace ‘DEMOCRACY’; ‘BILL OF POLITICS’ to replace ‘CONSTITUTION’ — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

108. The Day Will Come When Our Republic Will Be An Impossibility Because Wealth Will Be Concentrated In The Hands Of A Few. When That Day Comes, We Must Rely Upon The Wisdom Of The Best Elements In The Country To Readjust The Laws Of The Nation—— By James Madison.

109. The Men Of Leadership Are Educated Illiterates Which Is Evidential Because Countries Of The World Are Running Slavery Economy When Act Of Slavery After Abolishment Is A Crime — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

110. A Man Has A Mind.A Man Has A Brain, A Man Has Conscience, A Man Has Moods, A Man Has Anger, A Man Has Empathy, A Man Is Evil, A Man Is Wicked, A Man Knows The Rules By Reading And Understanding. A Man Observes Protocol By Observing The Doctrines. The Slates Of Teachings Is A Mandate, Government And People Obey As Directed — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

111. Nature Is Unfair To Create Some Educated And Some Illiterates, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Predators And To Make Some Preys, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Rich And To Make Some Poor, Nature Is Unfair To Create Black People And To Create White People, Nature Is Unfair To Makes Some Tall And To Make Some Short, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Fat And To Make Some Thin, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Smart And To Make Some Dull, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Men And To Make Some Women, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Ugly And To Make Some Beautiful, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some People Die; Therefore Who Is Nature? Be The Thinker And Not The Looker!!! — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

112. This Is A Movement For The Rights, Justice And Freedom Of The People Of The World To Know The Wrath Of Justice Is Willing To Declare Anarchy On Masters Of Disciplines Whose Views Are Standing Odd To Watch Injustice Orchestrated Upon The People Of The World — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

113. I See The Future Of All Nations Of The World; All Institutions Teaching The Science Of Humanity Should Search Their Records For All And Sundry Who Have Passed Through Their School Of Thoughts And Look For Them, Search For Them, Call Them And Control Their Will To Do What Is Right For Their People, Think For Their People, And Serve Their People Through The Knowledge Gained And Acquired As A Master Of Disciplines Or Else Their Failure To Practise What They Have Learnt Shall Kamar Their Stupidity And The Sins Of The World Will Bury Their Conscience In Foolishness And The Retribution Is Their Souls Will Not Been Given A Second Chance To Have Their Dreams Of The Afterlife — By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas as a leading Philosopher whose stance on Equal Rights, Freedom of Expression, Association, in her endowed ‘Solomonic-Wisdom’ and inclination with Divinity she has unlocked the Code of knowledge. Many of her Apt, timely and profound Philosophies litters most Foreign Journals and referral to Colleges and Undergraduates in Europe, Asia, America and Across Africa.

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas is watered by an Endless Ocean of Ideas, Deeply Thoughts in coherent Vision to Alleviate the Mind and Set People on the Path of Illumination. She recognizes the Scars, Wear And Tear that Men, Women and Children have endured from Generation to Generation due to Government Despotic Laws. Her Clinic of the Orthodox School of Thoughts is instituted to recreate the New World of her Preposition.

Queen Elizabeth I of the 15th Century who died 24th March 1603, Is Reborn And Her Spirit Lives In The Body Of Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas. She Pronounces To Reshape And Take Back The Glory Of Her Kingdom again To Prepare the Land for Resurrection of All Dead Kings And Queens Of England Whose Seeds are Scattered everywhere to be re-born by Sons Of Men to correct 21st Century British Parliamentarian Insanity to run her Kingdom like Muller’s and Fullers, turning Her Ordinance Statue into a Political Joystick.

Her 21st Century Mandate she pronounces ‘Justice will Serve for the People of Commonwealth is a Mandate, because the Spirit Have Risen from the Graves to Earth, so is not clear why Men whose Bodies are not an Armor to Decay into Dust will fear no Retribution’.