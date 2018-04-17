Demolition: Association wants FCT minister to soft-pedal on marketers

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The chairman, Old Garage Traders Association in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Ahmed Ali, has called on the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello to consider the plight of the traders when carrying out demolition exercise in the territory.

Ali made the call while speaking to Peoples Daily on the occasion of inauguration of the newly elected executives in Gwagwalada, Abuja, also urged the minister to take the traders along in the affairs of things.

He expressed dismay the manner at which the FCT Administration embarks on the demolition exercise without giving the traders enough time to pack their belongings.

Similarly, he charged the administration of Gwagwalada Area Council to build shops for the traders in the area in order to pave way for the administration to generate enough revenue there, noting that despite the revenue being generated from the traders the council has no good rapport with the marketers.

He therefore, called on the administration of the council to maintain good relationship with traders for the overall development of the area.

He said his administration would carry the executive members along in the scheme of things, while urging the executives to discharge their duties with the fear of God.

The newly elected officials include Ahmed Ali (chairman), Nura Muhammad (vice-chairman), Muhammad Mukhtar (secretary 1), Rilwanu Saleh (secretary II), Sagir Muhammad Sani (secretary III) and Umar Aliyu Agaji (treasurer 1).

Other executives are Isah Abdullahi (treasurer II), Isah Nura (sanitation officer), Alhaji Zubairu Haruna (discipline officer II) Abdullahi Idrisu Yahaya (discipline officer II), Sani Muhammad Lemo (P.R.O 1) and Haruna Yusuf (P.R.O. II).