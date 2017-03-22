Demolition: FCT minister urged to pay compensation to shop owners

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Tudun-fulani, Dei-Dei shop owners in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello to pay compensation to those whose shops were demolished by the Department of Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Council last year at the Partaker Market in the area.

A victim, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu made the call while speaking to Peoples Daily on yesterday in Tudun-Fulani, Dei-Dei, Abuja, alleged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had demolished their shops without following due process.

Aliyu also urged the minister to deem it necessary to set up a committee that would look into the demolition of shops in Tudun-Fulani to ascertain whether the shop owners whose shops were demolished by the FCTA were issued with the letter of allocation.

He disclosed that former Minister of the FCT Malam Nasir El-Rufai was the one who allocated the land to the shop owners to erect structures at Dei-Dei partaker market.

On his reaction, one of the officials in Dei-dei Parker Market, Alhaji Rabiu Ibrahim, said that those traders whose shops were demolished have their genuine allocation papers with them, and urged the FCT administration to look into their issues.

He lamented that traders were going through hardships on daily basis since their shops were demolished by the Department of Development Control in partaker market.

Ibrahim, however, accused the Emir of Jiwa, Alhaji Idrisu Musa of conniving with the Development Control to demolish the Partaker Market in Dei-dei.

On his part, an Abuja-based businessman, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Sudan, appealed to the FCTA to do everything possible to see that the shop owners were compensated to start a new life.

Speaking in the same vein, the Director of Dei-dei Regional Market, Alhaji Aliru Jibrin, complained that Timber Market Dei-dei as well as Dei-dei Building Materials Market were not demolished by the Development Control, disclosing that these are the markets that did not have allocation letter from the FCT Administration.

Jibrin charged the minister to always put the plight of traders into consideration before demolishing their shops, noting that about 500 people were relieved of their jobs during the demolition exercise at partaker market.