Demolition: Go to court if you want, El Rufai dares Hunkuyi

By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The Kaduna State Government has advised Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, whose house was demolished in the early hours of Monday, to go to the court if he feels aggrieved about the government’s action.

This is even as the state government insisted that the demolition was done in accordance with the laws of the state and that there was nothing wrong about the timing.

The demolition of the Senator’s house, which is located at 11B Sambo Road. Kaduna, by the state government has been attracting condemnation from several quarters, among which is the Senate.

Senator Hunkuyi, who is representing Kaduna North on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, belongs to one of the factions of the party (APC) in the state which recently suspended the State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The Special Adviser (Political) to the Governor, Comrade Uba Sanni, while speaking with journalists yesterday over the issue, insisted that due process was strictly adhered to in carrying out the demolition exercise.

Uba pointed out that the owner of the demolished building failed to pay the required ground rents for a whole period ten years, despite the various notices issued over the matter

The Political Adviser to Governor dismissed the claim that the demolition was a ‘persecution’ and that it had pilitical undertones.

According to Comrade Uba, “The demolition of the building in question is not a persecution. It was done because the owner of the building violated the laws of the state. Is it because the Senator is a big man? We demolished over 40 houses in Kaduna. Dozens of houses were demolished in Zaria. People didn’t make noise then. Now that it is Senator Hunkuyi , people are making noise.

“The demolition of Hunkuyi’s house is legal. The timing is perfect. If he feels aggrieved, he can go to the court”, he said.

Comrade Uba noted that Senator Hunkuyi has benefitted under the government of el-Rufai than any other person in the State.

According to him, while one of the Senator’s brother is a serving Commissioner, his son is a serving caretaker chairman of Kudan local government appointed by the Governor among others.

He dismissed the claim that the Senator helped el-Rufai to win the APC governorship primaries in the year 2014 stressing that it was indeed the Governor who assisted Hunkuyi to become Senator

The building located at 11b Sambo Road used by a faction of APC was demolished by the state government Monday morning.

The party since 2015 has been enmeshed in crisis in the state which has seen it broken into three factions.

They are: The ‘Restoration APC,’ led by Tijjani Ramallan and Suleiman Hunkuyi, a senator; the ‘APC Akida,’ led by Shehu Sani, also a senator, and the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Hakeem Ahmed; and the one officialy recognised by the APC national secretarial which is loyal to the Governor and his and his deputy.

News of the demolition first filtered in through tweets by the senator representing Kaduna North, Mr. Hunkuyi.

Mr. Hunkuyi, a leader of one of ‘Restoration APC,’ alleged that the demolition was masterminded by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.