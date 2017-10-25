DG to Senate: NEMA crisis over

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The dispute, recently between workers of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and the management is over, according to the Director General, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja.

Maihaja told Senate yesterday the dispute over enritlements seen last week has been resolved.

The NEMA boss spoke when he met members of the Senate Committee on Special Duties who invited him over the industrial dispute between the staff and management of the agency.

Maihaja told the committee that already, NEMA management had begun the implementation of a seven point agreement it reached with the workers union.

The seven point agreement, he said, were aimed at ensuring sustainable industrial harmony and smooth working environment in NEMA.

He said NEMA management was open for talks with the leadership of the union in order to address any areaS of disagreement.

On the seven point agreement, the NEMA boss said that the main issue the union raised was the recall of its members posted outside NEMA headquarters.

He also said that the union members raised the issue of payment of their overtime and Duty Travel Allowance involving over 788 staff member.

He told the committee that in line with the agreement, over 200 staff members have been paid while payment for others was being processed.

He said that the payment of hazard allowance demanded by the union was also being worked out while a framework for training and retraining of worker were being considered.

On separation of women from their husbands, the DG said that he left a standing instruction that any woman who wanted to be reunited with her husband should write.

On promotion, the DG told the committee that the NEMA management was ever prepared to follow laid down civil service procedure in matters of promotion of worker.

He said, however, that “Above all demands, the interest of the organization should always be paramount because without the organization the union will not exist.”

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdul’Aziz Murtala Nyako asked the DG to always work to drive the organization in order to give it focus.

Senator Nyako also stressed the need for continuous industrial harmony in NEMA “especially now that NEMA has a lot to do in all parts of the country.”