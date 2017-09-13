DHQ cautions military pensioners against illegal protest

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Defence Headquarters has cautioned military pensioners against protest without taking the necessary permission required to do so.

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ in a statement signed by John Enenche, Major General Director Defence Information and released to the media yesterday, said, it has been informed of the planned protest tagged “LIBERATION” by a group of military pensioners, on 13 September 2017, in Abuja.

“In this regard, the group is adviced to get the legal permit from the Nigerian Police before embarking on such an exercise. This is to forestall any breakdown of law, order and breach of the peace,” DHQ said.

The Defence Headquarters adviced the group of military pensioners involved in this plan, to desist and remain law abiding.

“The group is further adjured to explore the available channels of seeking redress through the appropriate organs/establishments of ex-servicemen and Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“This is for the information and necessary action of all military pensioners. It is equally for the awareness of the general public,” the DHQ further said.