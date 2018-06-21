DHQ: Nigeria’s territorial integrity not under threat

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that the country’s territorial integrity is not threatened.

The DHQ stated this yesterday while debunking a report making the round that ISIS has been sending its members to Nigeria to train Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) members.

A statement by the Defence Headquarters Ag Director, Defence Information, John Agim recalled that the Barnawi faction of Boko Haram in 2016 pledged alliance to the ISIS as a result of our troops’ fire power which dislodged them from Sambisa forest and surrounding areas in the North East.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is aware that there is collaboration between terrorist groups, thus, it is important to note that the activity of one group in a country influences other groups in other countries and because of this knowledge, activities of other terrorist groups usually affect our own military strategy”.

The statement added that the Military will continue to condemn all tactics by terrorist groups of isolating the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) from any foreign collaboration.

“If terrorist groups understand the importance of collaboration for evil global attacks; then, it is the highest degree of irresponsibility for AI (Amnesty International) to use repeated falsehood with the intention of isolating AFN from her citizens’ support and international collaboration to win the fight against BHT and other forms of terrorism in Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, proactive measures are currently being taken to nip any such development if it exists in the bud.”