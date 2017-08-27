Diarhoea, Pnueumonia kills 1 in 8 Nigerian child before 5th birthday -Expert

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Project Director Pharmaceutical Society Of Nigeria-Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PSN-PACFaH) Pharmacist Ayuba Ibrahim said that 1in 8 child in Nigeria will not see their 5th day because of the two childhood killer diseases Diarrhoea and Pneumonia.

He made the assertion National Health Dialogue Forum, held yesterday.

Pharmacist Tanko Ayuba added that this is sad news because it is the desire is to of every parent to celebrate their children growing to adulthood

Ayuba represented by Dr David Akpotor explained that since the PSN-PACFaH came on board, the coalitions through advocacy has succeeded in ensuring the Federal government enlist the International accepted drugs on the essential drugs list.

This according to him will help in addressing the issue of the two child killer diseases. He however said the situation is about to change because of the of Amoxicillin dispersible tablet

In his own remarks the Minister of Health Prof Isaac Adewole commended the PSN – PACFaH for their advocacy that has resulted in the enlistment of the international recommended drugs on the essential medicines list.

Prof Adewole also commended Kaduna state government for rehabilitation of 558 primary Health facilities in the state.

“This is welcome development because Kaduna state has brought heath care to the grass root.