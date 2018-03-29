Dino Melaye Saga: IGP removes Kogi CP over escape of suspects

Share This





















Declares senator wanted

From Ahmad Ibrahi Lokoja and Ali Alkali, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris yesterday ordered the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga, over the escape of six high profile suspects from police custody.

The suspects escaped from custody early Wednesday morning.

The two high profile criminals, Kabiru Saidu, known as Osama; and Nuhu Salisu, known as Small, were in police custody for being in possession of three AK47 rifles and ammunitions which they accused Senator Dino Melaye of giving them, with 430,000 naira cash, to cause mayhem in the state.

The police have also yesterday declared Senator Dino Melaye wanted.

Senator Melaye had earlier written to the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris stating his intention to submit himself to the police for investigation.

But the senator attached a condition that the case must only be handled in Abuja and not in Lokoja or anywhere in Kogi State, saying Governor Yahaya Bello has control of law enforcement agencies in the state.

The senator also wrote to the U.S. Embassy, the British High Commission and other foreign missions over the weekend, alleging attempt by the police to hurt him.

The lawmaker was declared wanted alongside Mohammed Audu, son of former governor of the state, Abubakar Audu.

The Police authorities explained that the duo have also been placed on Interpol watch list for allegedly providing false information to the police in relation to an alleged attempt on Mr. Melaye’s life last year.

This was contained in a statement signed by Kogi police commissioner, Ali Janga, and made available to journalists in the state capital.

Idris, also ordered the redeployment of the Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in the state, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division, Lokoja and other police officers implicated in the escape of the suspects for negligence, dereliction of duty and gross misconduct.

The IGP, who made this known in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, explained that the policemen are all facing serious disciplinary action.

The Kogi State Police Command has given insight on how the two high profile criminals escaped from custody in Lokoja.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga disclosed at a press conference in Lokoja yesterday before his removal by Inspector General of the Police, that four other suspects, Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed also escaped from the”A” Division detention facility, while in custody.

He explained that the suspects escaped around 3.21am yesterday morning, by breaking their cell, using hammer, nail cutter and shovel among others; adding that a block in the cell was removed by the suspects to ease their escape.

He described the incident as most unfortunate, noting that the constructive escape was made possible through the connivance with other officers on duty.

The police boss stressed that based on the ugly development, 13 officers on duty, including five officers of SARS who were defaulted have been detained, and they are under interrogation, assuring that all those involved in the matter would not escape the long arm of the law.

Janga disclosed that the six suspects, Senator Melaye and Mohammed Audu have been declared wanted, even as their names have equally been sent for watch listing by the INTERPOL for immediate arrest.

While maintaining that investigation into the unfortunate incident is on-going, the police boss enjoined members of the public to assist the police with useful information on the where about of the suspects, by reporting to the nearest police station.

He stressed the need for members of the public to go about their lawful business as the command is doing everything humanly possible to ensure adequate security of lives and property, noting that the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has sent special squad to assist in re-arresting the suspects.

While he was being declared wanted shortly before noon Wednesday, Mr. Melaye was on the floor of the Senate during which he lambasted the police again and alleged conspiracy against him.

On the escape of the suspects, Melaye said the police are plotting a cover-up by either killing the suspects or orchestrating their escape.

“I will sue the IGP for intimidation, abuse of power, harassment and mental assault if these 2 suspects are not produced dead or alive,” Mr. Melaye said on the floor of the Senate according to a transcript of Wednesday’s proceeding provided on the Senate’s Twitter handle.