Director Military Intelligence invites Takum LG Chair for interview

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Director, Military Intelligence has invited the Chairman Takum Local Government Area, Taraba State, Mr Shiba Tikari to report for his interview on Friday, 20 April 2018.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said the interview is in connection with the security concerns where three suspects were arrested in Takum.

It said the suspects are currently being investigated by the DMI.