Disaster: Buhari dispatches delegation to Bauchi

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday dispatched a delegation led by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to Bauchi to assess the extent of damages done by the twin disasters of windstorm and fire outbreak in the state.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the delegation included the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engineer Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja.

Already, NEMA has started mobilising relief items from its warehouses located in Damaturu and Yola for onward distribution to those displaced by the windstorm. The aid materials are expected to reach Bauchi yesterday evening.

Bauchi had recently experienced a windstorm which destroyed an estimated 1505 houses mainly in the state capital.

Eight persons are now confirmed dead while 120 others have reported various degrees of injury.

Azare, another major town was struck by a major fire disaster that destroyed the market in the town a few days after. Assessment is being conducted on the incident in that town.

The President Buhari had earlier extended his deepest sympathies to the victims and families of devastating windstorm and the fire incidents.

He said that the “nation stands in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in this difficult time as they face the devastation with courage and fortitude.”