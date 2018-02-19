Disengaged miners seek Osinbajo’s help over N329.4m severance package

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

About 694 disengaged staff of Nigerian Mining Corporation, Jos have called on the Vice President YemiOsinbajo to come to their rescue and facilitate the payment of their withheld severance package amounting to the tune of N329.4 million.

The ex-staff also alleged that the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) which took over the assets and facilities of the Nigerian Mining Corporation after its closure in 2005, is forcing them to evacuate their houses before March, 2018.

It recalled that the Nigerian Mining Corporation, Jos was closed down in October 2005 during the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration when ObiageliEzekwesili was the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Speaking on behalf of the disengaged staff in Jos yesterday, Barr.Adamu Ali claimed that they were supposed to be paid the sum of N639.6 million on Monetized Scales Rate Policy, but were paid the sum N310.1 million on Harmonized Public Service Salary Structure (HAPSS), after the federal government gave the then ex-minister Ezekwesili mandate to pay them.

“We have been complaining since 2006, and even now we have written eight letters to Minister of Mines and Steel Development, FayemiKayode seeking audience on the issue, but there was no positive or favourable reaction to all the letters,” he added.

He explained that about 60 occupants of the corporation’s staff houses were served with letters of offer of cancellation by the BPE.

“We occupy our houses at Nigerian Mining Corporation’s Hill Top Estate, Jos, Nigerian Mining Corporation’s Coca-Cola Estate Jos and Nigerian Mining Corporation’s Estate DogonDutse, Jos,” he said.

He said that the reason why they called on the vice president to come facilitate the payment of their severance package was, he is the head of Federal Government’s privatization team and their corporation was privatized after it was taken over by Bureau Public Enterprise (BPE).