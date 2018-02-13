Doctors separate conjoined twins in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

A team of medical doctors have successfully separated conjoined twins through surgical operation sponsored by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s free medical care to patients The surgery took place yesterday at the Trauma Center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi ATBUTH as part of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s annual medical outreach offering free medical services to over 50,000 patients in Bauchi State.

20 years old, mother of the conjoined twins Ikilima Shuaibu delivered the conjoined girls at Primary Health Care in Chanka, Alkaleri Local Government Area in December 2017 but sadly one of the babies who came out without a head died few days later.

The Dogara free medical team performed a surgical operation at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi to save the life of the surviving baby who is also a girl.

The conjoined twins were joined in the stomach but unfortunately one of them who was born without head later died, The surging baby has been named Ikilima after the mother.

Speaking to journalists at the ATBUTH, Ikilima who looks traumatized said she delivered the babies normal without undergoing any Cesarean Section. “I gave birth to my twins in clinic at Chanka but unfortunately the babies were joined together and we were refereed to Teaching Hospital. We have spent 2 months in the hospital receiving treatment until today when the doctors came and told us they want to perform surgery to separate the twins.

She said “When I delivered the twins, one was complete the other came out without head but was alive because I was feeling her movement but later died few days later.

Iklima said “This is my third delivery. I had two children before the coming of my twins and they were born normal, but the only problem I had while delivering my second baby was that placenta stuck inside my womb but were referred to another PHC in Gar where it was later removed,” she said.

When asked if she attended antenatal care, Ikilima who said she got married at the age of 13 said “I attended antenatal only twice while I was pregnant and I didn’t undergo any scan throughout my pregnancy period.

The team leader of the Yakubu Dogaras’ medical outreach, Dr Joseph Kigbu said Yakubu Dogaras team doctors will perform the surgery to separate the twins.

He said “We are going to be separating conjoined twins today. IKilima was born with her sister joined in the stomach and Dr Kefas, a pediatric surgeon from this hospital and with a team of other doctors under the auspices of Yakubu Dogara free medical outreach, we will separate them. We ask for the prayers of the pubic so that we have a successful surgery.

Our correspondent gathered that, the team of medical doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and surgeons have continued attending to hundreds of patients who turned out for different medical needs Other services being provided include outpatient consultations, medical check- up with free drugs, ultrasound scanning, reading glasses and cataract operations, laboratory tests such as diabetes, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, and gynecological surgeries and public health education on hygiene, malaria, TB, HIV/AIDS and Lassa fever among others.