Dogara emerges life member of African Bar Association

By Umar Muhammad Puma

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been decorated as a distinguished life member of the Council of African Bar Association (ABA).

ABA is a body comprising of lawyers in Africa which provides a voice for the legal profession in Africa for the betterment of the continent.

While decorating the Speaker, who is also a legal practitioner at the National Assembly, President of the association, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo (esq), said his invitation to be a member of the Council of the professional African legal body was as a result of his contributions towards lawmaking and nation building.

The Speaker, while accepting the membership, gave assurances that he will be fully committed to supporting the body to make meaningful impact on the continent of Africa.

He said, “I want to thank you for judging me worthy to be made lifetime member of Council of this association. Responsibility comes with expectations and I will render support to ensure that our brothers at the helm of affairs make an impact.”

He also assured the president that he will ensure that many members of the Legislative Lawyers Association of which he is president will attend the forthcoming ABA conference in Port Harcourt.