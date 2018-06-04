Dogara gives succour to victims of Bauchi inferno

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives,Yakubu Dogara has donated food items to the communities of Dagaro in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi Sttae following the fire incident in which many houses and valuable properties were destroyed.

Presenting the food items to the victims, Dogara sympathized with the communities and prayed to Almighty Allah to safeguard this Ummah from occurrence of such incidence.

Represented by Bauchi All Progressive Congress, APC. gubernatorial aspirant, Captain Mohammed Bala Jibrin and a member representing Lere / Bula constituency at the Bauchi state House of Assembly Muhammad Aminu Tukur described Dogara as the most humble leader whose kindness and assistance has no boundary across the country and pray to God to reward him abundantly.

Captain Jibrin said gave them 100 sacks of 50 kg rice and 50 sacks of maize flour( Garin Masara) ready for cooking which he hoped will alleviate the suffering of the community.