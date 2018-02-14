Dogara, NANS mourn 21 students of GSS Misau

Share This





















The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed deep condolences to families and the people of Bauchi State over the death of 21 students in a road accident.

The students from Government Secondary School, Misau, died Tsaida Village on Gaya Road on Tuesday while they and three of their teachers were returning from an excursion in Kano State.

They have since been buried.

Mr. Dogara, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Turaki Hassan, his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, said: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely and sudden death of these children.

“They died while pursuing education and in a quest for knowledge as future leaders of our country.

“This is a national tragedy of monumental proportion and a huge loss to the country.

“These children embodied our hopes and aspirations for a better society and their sudden death is a big loss to Nigeria because only God knows what they could have become in the future.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to their parents, students and teachers of Government Secondary School Misau, Misau Emirate Council and the entire Bauchi State over this tragic incident.”

Mr. Dogara said that no amount of words would be enough to console the parents and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear their losses.

“May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace and may we never witness this again,” he prayed.

Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State over the death of 21 students and three teachers in a road accident.

The NANS National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, expressed the sympathy in a statement issued in Enugu.

“NANS received with shock the sad news of the death of the students of Government Day Junior Secondary School, Misau, Bauchi State, alongside their teachers in a ghastly motor accident on Kano-Gaya Road.

“We commiserate with the parents and relatives of the victims as well as extend our sympathy to the management of the school, Bauchi State Wing of NUT and friends of the victims,’’ the association said.

NANS called for thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.(NAN)