Dogara: NASS to pass 2018 budget April 24

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma and Christiana Ekpan

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has hinted yesterday that the 2018 Appropriation Bill would be passed by the National Assembly on April 24, 2018.

The budget estimate was laid by President Muhammadu Buhari almost five months ago, precisely on November 7, 2017, before a joint session of the National Assembly; but the Bill had since then suffered several setbacks in its consideration for passage.

Dogara said a harmonized committee of both houses has proposed to lay the budget report on April 19, 2018, to pave way for its passage on April 24, 2018.

“We are proposing that we are laying the budget finally on the 19th of April 2018; hopefully, we will be passing the budget on 24 April, 2018. This is a harmonized calendar with the Senate,” he stated.

The House has also commenced the process that may likely give rise to overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act amendment Bill, the Nigeria Peace Corps (establishment) Bill, and several others, as the said Bills have been re-introduced and read for the first time at plenary yesterday.