Don tasks media professionals on investigative reporting

By Usman Shuaibu

A university don in the Faculty of Education at the University of Abuja,Prof.Salihu Ingawa, has urged Nigerian journalists to place a higher premium on investigative journalism in order to fish out those who are looting the nation’s money and other frauds.

Ingawa, who gave the charge during the ongoing 4- day training of journalists on investigating the Nigerian education sector on Monday in Abuja, also urged journalists to hold public officers accountable.

He charged the media professionals to always gear towards reporting the education sector for the overall development of the country.

He commended the organizers for the step being taken to come up with the programme.

Also speaking, the programme director in charge of Daily Trust Foundation, Mr Theophilus Abbah, said the purpose of the training workshop was to enlighten the journalists on investigative journalism.

Presenting a paper tagged “Implementation of Nigerian’s National Policy on Education” , a retired Permanent Sectary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Macjohn Nwaobiala appealed to the government of the day to give the necessary attention to education.